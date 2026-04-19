'We came for the prize-money and we got it' - team Skelton tick off Plumpton as they eye a big end to the jumps season

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After 22 runners at Plumpton this term without a winner, two came along at once for Dan Skelton when he made sure the track was ticked off on its final meeting of the season with a double.

The wins at the East Sussex course leave just Perth for Skelton to complete the set of winners at every British track this season, and he will have three days at the upcoming festival to do so.

Ballyeaston justified 2-7 favouritism in the 2m maiden hurdle to get the ball rolling, making all under Harry Skelton to shed his maiden tag at the sixth attempt.

The jockey said: "I'm in a privileged position to be riding for a man so driven. The horses are flying and the team is working very hard, so we'll head to Perth."

Dan Skelton added: "We've got 27 entries for Perth and we'll run the right ones – we can now because of the rain. I think our two best chances will come on the first day with Panic Attack and Tormund Giantsbane."

Skelton's hunt for £5 million in prize-money this campaign meant they were sure to have a runner in the £34,000 Sussex Stayers' Handicap Hurdle and Tranquil Sea duly obliged as the 7-2 favourite, finding plenty when asked from some way out and outstaying Double Powerful to win by five lengths.

Harry Skelton told Sky Sports Racing: "He stays well and we didn't go that quick. I was wary of that at the top of the hill and went to get a good position. He probably prefers a longer track where you can get him rolling, but it's not ideal round here. We came for the prize-money and we got it."

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