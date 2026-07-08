'We always thought he had ability' - William Haggas has a nice winner while Cieren Fallon keeps up his title charge

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Ancestor delivered on his promise when running out a decisive winner of the 1m2f maiden for William Haggas and Cieren Fallon, providing the jockey with the first leg of a double on the card.

A 200,000gns yearling purchase, the gelded son of Sea The Stars was ridden patiently before taking up the running entering the straight and quickening clear in impressive fashion over the final two furlongs.

Ancestor had beaten 14 lengths on his debut after being sent off at 100-30, a performance that fell well short of market expectations, but he left that effort firmly behind with a much-improved display.

Assistant trainer Maureen Haggas told Sky Sports Racing: "He's not been that straightforward and a lot of people have done a lot of work on him to get to this point.

"Thankfully he's now performing and the last few weeks have been really good. We always thought he had ability but, being a son of Sea The Stars, they can be challenging, so he's been gelded, which has helped him."

Ancestor again showed signs of racing keenly in the early stages, although Haggas felt the race conditions contributed to that.

She said: "It was a silly race. We wanted to get a lead because he was too keen last time, but if they'd gone a normal pace he probably would have settled. They were going no pace, but he picked up well in the straight."

Fallon completed a double on the card when steering Divot to a commanding four-and-a-half-length success in the 1m2f handicap.

Divot was scoring for the first time on his 16th outing, with the victory keeping Fallon in the touch in the jockeys' championship , reducing the gap to leader Billy Loughnane to 14 winners.

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