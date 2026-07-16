'We aimed her at these races' - Clementines Star lands £20,000 bonus with first win for owners

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Clementines Star handed owners Star Racing Club their first victory when seeing off two rivals in the 7f fillies' maiden.

Purchased by Daniel Kubler for £32,000 at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale in August 2024, the filly was later sold to Star Racing Club, having been recommended to the Lambourn yard by existing owner Andrew Stonehill.

Clementines Star had finished in the first three on her first four runs and built on that consistency to seal a £20,000 Great British Bonus (GBB) by making all under William Carver for a two-length success.

The victory marked more than £25 million being paid out in the GBB scheme.

Kubler, who trains with his wife Claire, said: "I'm delighted to get her head in front and it's great for the owners, who are new to us. She's run really consistently and we aimed her at the GBB races, which is a nice incentive scheme that encourages people to buy fillies.

"The handicapper shouldn't be changing her mark after that, so I imagine handicaps are the route we'll go down and hopefully she'll keep progressing."

Perfect start

Angel Numbers struck on her stable debut for Ruth Carr in the 5f handicap, just over a week after being bought for 12,000gns at the Tattersalls July Sale.

James Sullivan's mount repelled the challenge of Straight Ahead to score by a neck.

Read these next:

'He’s a black-type horse in the making' - I'll Be Back set for step up in class after extending unbeaten record for Karl Burke

'I've set my stall out to have a crack at it' - Rossa Ryan eyeing championship tilt and boosts tally with latest victory

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.