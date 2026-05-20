Wathnan's 550,000gns buy Ruler's Pride bound for Royal Ascot after promising debut win for Karl Burke

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Wathnan Racing have another "exciting" juvenile after Ruler’s Pride made a promising debut and advertised his Royal Ascot credentials.

The Mehmas colt was bought for 550,000gns at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale last month and made a winning start for Karl Burke in the 5f maiden under Clifford Lee.

Despite the success coming over 5f, Wathnan's racing adviser Richard Brown said the Norfolk Stakes and Coventry Stakes over a furlong further remain options at the royal meeting next month.

He said: “The plan will very much be Ascot. I don’t know if it’ll be the Norfolk or the Coventry. It’s obviously a stiff five furlongs at Ascot but I’d be very confident about him getting six.

“We’ll have a debrief and take our time, but it’ll be one or the other as long as everything’s fine, and he’ll go straight there.”

Paddy Power reacted to his three-and-a-quarter-length success by cutting him to 10-1 (from 14) for the Norfolk and 20-1 (from 33) for the Coventry.

“We were delighted with that,” said Brown. “He was green and babyish. It’s a very wide track and he had no rail to help him, they came down the middle, but I think he’ll improve a huge amount for it.

“We’d been very pleased with his work. He hasn’t done anything flashy, he just knows how to gallop. He’s won nicely and he looks to be exciting.”

Treble up

Military Girl lands the 5f handicap under Connor Beasley Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Connor Beasley rode an 88-1 treble at the track where he enjoyed the most success last year with six winners.

The first came on in the 1m1f handicap for Charlie Johnston before he landed the 5f handicap on the Michael Dods-trained Military Girl .

Beasley brought up the hat-trick on Roaring Ralph in division one of the 7f handicap, which also completed a double for Dods. The six-year-old gained a fourth win from his last five starts to continue a remarkable 2026.

The jockey came close to another winner when 15-8 favourite Hale End was denied by a nose in the mile handicap by the Jim Goldie-trained Geo , who prevailed at 12-1.

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