Wathnan Racing's Diego Ventura makes all to land feature race in photo-finish

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The feature race was decided by just a nose as Diego Ventura denied Eternal Force in an exciting finish to the 1m½f handicap.

Diego Ventura was sent to the front by Rowan Scott after breaking from the stalls and allowed to dictate his own pace, but Eternal Force launched a fierce attack at the two-furlong marker. Wathnan Racing's four-year-old fought gallantly along the far rail to deny the 6-4 favourite in a photo-finish.

"He was game," Scott said. "There weren't many runners and the two pace horses were non-runners, so we just jumped to be positive and ended up making it. We got into a nice rhythm and I was able to freewheel down the hill. He found plenty under pressure. You're never sure, but I was hopeful I'd won."

It was a fourth win from 15 starts for the Hamad Al Jehani-trained Diego Ventura, who landed a French Listed race last year. He is entered in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot.

Scott rode a double when Perseus Way made a winning switch back to the Flat in the 1m5f handicap for Tristan Davidson.

Angels flies

Angels Passing built on a promising debut fourth to land the 6f juvenile fillies' maiden.

Kevin Ryan gave her the tough task of the Listed Marygate Stakes last month at York and these far calmer waters saw her storm to a five-length win under Kevin Stott. Ryan made it a double when Belsito won the 6f handicap under Tom Eaves.

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