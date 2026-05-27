Water To Wine on track for Royal Ascot after effortless novice success at Kempton

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Exciting prospect Water To Wine made it two wins from as many starts in the 1m3f novice stakes at Kempton.

The three-year-old had made a big impression when winning at Newbury in April but was a non-runner in the Chester Vase as he was running a temperature. He was subsequently removed from the Derby.

Ryan Moore was forced to make the running aboard the imposing son of Kingman and despite racing keenly at various stages, George Strawbridge's colt stretched away to win by 11 lengths from White Storm.

Water To Wine's joint-trainer John Gosden suggested he would be aimed at the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot after this assignment when speaking at Epsom on Tuesday morning and confirmed that plan at Kempton.

He also holds an entry in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on October 4.

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