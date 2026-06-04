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Wateera another exciting juvenile prospect for Karl Burke as impressive debutante makes all
- 1st3Wateera7/2
- 2nd1Ziggy StarshinefavEvens
- 3rd6Classic Bellini8/1
Wateera made a promising debut for Karl Burke and Clifford Lee in the 5½f novice stakes.
The filly runs in the same silks as Alparslan, who has won the Greenham Stakes and finished fifth in the Irish 2,000 Guineas this season, and appears to share a bit of her stablemate's ability as she made all to win by two lengths.
Like Alparslan she is a daughter of Dandy Man, and showed enough quality to beat the more experienced evens favourite Ziggy Starshine, who was a winner at Bath in April.
Burke said: "The ground was plenty quick enough and she was lugging on to the rail a little bit, but she's a lovely filly and will improve loads for that. Hopefully they'll be some black type in her somewhere. She's got a great attitude and a lot of scope."
The trainer went on to issue a warning for punters regarding Royal Ascot, suggesting the Empress Stakes at Newmarket as a potential target.
Sad postscript
Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding teamed up for a double on the card with Reigning Queen in the 5½f novice stakes and Nanoscience in the 7f fillies' handicap.
However, the feat was tinged with sadness as Reigning Queen had to be euthanised after sustaining an injury. It meant there was a delay to the following race in which Kempton winner Nanoscience ultimately justified 11-4 favouritism to hold off the 20-1 shot Dream Illusion.
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