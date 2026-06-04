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Reportstoday
14:12 Wetherby

Wateera another exciting juvenile prospect for Karl Burke as impressive debutante makes all

Karl Burke poses at Newbury Racecourse on April 18, 2026
Karl Burke: saddled another promising juvenile in WateeraCredit: Getty Images
Play6 ran
14:12 WetherbyFlat Turf
Distance: 5½fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Wateera
    7/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Ziggy Starshine
    favEvens
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Classic Bellini
    8/1
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Wateera made a promising debut for Karl Burke and Clifford Lee in the 5½f novice stakes.

The filly runs in the same silks as Alparslan, who has won the Greenham Stakes and finished fifth in the Irish 2,000 Guineas this season, and appears to share a bit of her stablemate's ability as she made all to win by two lengths.

Like Alparslan she is a daughter of Dandy Man, and showed enough quality to beat the more experienced evens favourite Ziggy Starshine, who was a winner at Bath in April.

Burke said: "The ground was plenty quick enough and she was lugging on to the rail a little bit, but she's a lovely filly and will improve loads for that. Hopefully they'll be some black type in her somewhere. She's got a great attitude and a lot of scope."

The trainer went on to issue a warning for punters regarding Royal Ascot, suggesting the Empress Stakes at Newmarket as a potential target.

Sad postscript

Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding teamed up for a double on the card with Reigning Queen in the 5½f novice stakes and Nanoscience in the 7f fillies' handicap.

However, the feat was tinged with sadness as Reigning Queen had to be euthanised after sustaining an injury. It meant there was a delay to the following race in which Kempton winner Nanoscience ultimately justified 11-4 favouritism to hold off the 20-1 shot Dream Illusion.

Read more:

Wathnan Racing's Diego Ventura makes all to land feature race in photo-finish 

Ranked: the most successful jockeys at the Derby festival - and their key rides on Oaks day 

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14:12 WetherbyPlay
Vauxhall Knaresborough Britsh EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes (B/C/D) (Qual') (GBB) (Div I)6 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Wateera
    7/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Ziggy Starshine
    favEvens
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Classic Bellini
    8/1
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