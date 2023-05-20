Watch House Cross delivers for De Bromhead in feature novice chase

Last seen finishing mid-division in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham, Watch House Cross opened his account over fences in the feature 2m novice chase for Henry de Bromhead.

Darragh O'Keeffe kicked for home leaving the back straight and remained in command with 13-8 favourite Senecia, who claimed the notable scalp of 145-rated hurdler Hercule Du Seuil at Ballinrobe, unable to land a proper blow.

Watch House Cross found plenty for pressure and there were three and three-quarter lengths between them at the line. The winner was returned 11-4.

Cinsa cashes in

Cinsa had bumped into Lossiemouth on her previous four starts, including a final one in France, and she took advantage of the drop in class to land the 2m4f mares' maiden hurdle.

She got the job done, but only by half a length and Sean O'Keeffe had to get quite animated after the last fence in ensuring those who took the 4-11 were paid.

Fruitful revenge

Just as was the case at Kilbeggan on their previous starts, Presenting Doyen and Fruit Blossom fought out the finish to the mares' handicap hurdle, but this time there was a different result.

On 3lb better terms, Fruit Blossom gained revenge under Keith Donoghue and did so in no uncertain terms. The 11-2 shot scored by four and a half lengths.

O'Regan's late swoop

Denis O'Regan delivered one of his gorgeous waiting rides on the Harry Kelly-trained Corkbeg in the 2m1f handicap hurdle, swooping late and fast down the outside on the 18-1 shot to score by half a length from Depeche Mo.

