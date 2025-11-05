Watch: Hollie Doyle kicks off her stint in Hong Kong with a 20-1 winner at Happy Valley

Hollie Doyle kicked off her seven-week stint in Hong Kong in the best possible style on Wednesday at Happy Valley when making all aboard the Frankie Lor-trained Run Run Smart.

And local punters will be keen to see what Doyle can achieve on better fancied runners when you consider that Run Run Smart was sent off at a shade over 20-1 in the Japan Racing Association Trophy over six furlongs of the tight city layout.

Run Run Smart was previously trained in Britain by Adrian Keatley under the name Asktheboss, and in a neat piece of symmetry, it was Doyle who rode the son of Dandy Man to break his maiden at Chester back in June last year.



"Obviously, he jumped really clean – jumped really well – and had the gate speed he showed last time over 1,400 [metres, seven furlongs]," said Doyle. "Back down to the 1,200 on the sharp track, I just made use of him but I was going a bit too quick, to be honest.

“I managed to get a little breather into him and he went again and managed to get his head in front."

Lor is one of the brightest training stars in Hong Kong and it wasn't lost on Doyle that a fast start to her stint is the best way of advertising her ability.

Doyle said: "I’m pretty lucky to have had the opportunity to ride a horse like this with a good chance; I don’t take it for granted. I just want to ride winners.”

It could have been a double on the card in other circumstances but Doyle and the Pierre Ng-trained Roman Crown had to settle for second behind Tourbillon Golfer and Zac Purton despite rattling home late in the 6f handicap.

