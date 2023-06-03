Warrior Brave bounces right back to form for Ross O'Sullivan to reward globetrotting owner

There was an international feel to the first day of Listowel's June bank holiday meeting and that wasn't just due to the Mediterranean-style weather as both Brazil and the United States were strongly represented in the winner's enclosure.

Warrior Brave landed the Pat Smullen Handicap at odds of 9-2, displaying a powerful burst of speed as they rounded for home and seeing it out strongly to the line under Gary Carroll, to defeat the 16-5 favourite Coumshingaun by three and a quarter lengths.

Owner Eleanora Kennedy hails from New York and made the journey over in anticipation of a good showing from the five-year-old, who was scoring for the first time in more than two years. This victory was off a mark of 81 but Warrior Brave was rated as high as 101 last summer and had run at Royal Ascot in the past two seasons.

Trainer Ross O'Sullivan said: "I have a delighted owner here as Eleanora arrived from America to see this horse run. He was getting a bit frustrating but the last day he ran at Naas, Dylan McMonagle suggested he would be better on a bend. We felt sometimes he was getting a little bit idle on a straight track and Gary said it was the key to him today. He loved it out in front. We'll look for a race at a similar track now."

Kennedy said: "I'm just thrilled. It's my first time in Listowel. I live in Ireland five months a year, and I flew in last week and brought the weather with me. I’m very proud and very emotional."

First for Dias

Brazil got on the scoreboard 35 minutes later when trainer Diego Dias saddled his first winner under his name from just his second runner when 13-2 shot Winemaker took the Shay Rooney Handicap by three lengths.

Originally from Minas Gerais, Dias made his name in Ireland at the breeze-ups and has made a promising start with a training licence.

He said: "This was a horse I bought at the breeze-ups and he won first time out for myself and Jimmy Coogan, who was training him last year. It’s good to have him back.

"I rode in Brazil and rode a couple of winners here as well. It’s nice to have my first winner and it’s great to have this horse back to form."

Carroll shines

Gary Carroll's victory on Warrior Brave was sandwiched between a double for trainer Joseph Murphy.

Mary The Priest showed plenty of dash to land the 6½f maiden and Gowran maiden winner Grey Leader displayed a determined attitude to fend off Roman Hands by half a length in the mile auction race.

