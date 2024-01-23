Warren Greatrex pays tribute to Burrough Hill Lad groom Andrew 'Scobie' Jones after striking with underachiever

Warren Greatrex was thrilled to see Abuffalosoldier shine in the 2m6½f handicap chase, but he also took time to pay tribute to work-rider Andrew 'Scobie' Jones, who died at the age of 63 last week.

"He had a short battle with cancer," said the Lambourn trainer. "He was such a nice guy, who loved life and looked after Burrough Hill Lad when he worked for Jenny Pitman.

"He was an absolute gent and, even at 63, he would ride anything you'd put him on. He never moaned or whinged and was never late. He'd been in Lambourn for a long time and worked in racing all of his life. He was with us for about three years and was a joy to be around, and it's such a shame because he wasn't ready to go."

Abuffalosoldier might have been in danger of becoming disappointing, but Greatrex added: "This horse has so much talent, but lacks confidence. We put the cheekpieces on to help him concentrate and that performance is what I've been expecting all season. I need to get him to think he can take on the world because there's no doubt he can gallop and jump."

Be aware of Skelton winner

The familiar silks of Andrew Cohen, owner of Grand National stalwart Suny Bay, were back in the winner's enclosure after Be Aware impressed in division one of the maiden hurdle.

Dan Skelton: on the mark with Be Aware Credit: Debbie Burt

A grey like the two-time Aintree runner-up, he is trained by Dan Skelton, whose assistant Tom Messenger said: "We've always thought he was a nice horse and we know the family well as we've got his older brother Lac De Constance. He was capable of winning so it's not a surprise, but it was just whether he was up to it mentally.

"Lac De Constance has had a setback and is out for the season, so it's nice this lad has come out and can take over – he's probably one of the nicer novice hurdlers we've got."

The race was the first at the track screened on Sky Sports Racing, which has taken over from Racing TV at Newbury.

Into the Supreme?

Philip Hobbs and Johnson White have only two entries in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle and they include Into The Park, an eight-length winner of the second division of the maiden hurdle.

Hobbs said: "He won well. He's improved with everything he's done at home and on the racecourse and hopefully he's still going in the right direction. I did put him in the Supreme this morning just in case, but I'm not saying he's going there."

Valadon victory

No-one can say junior hurdles have been a roaring success, but Harry Fry is a fan and Valadon struck in the latest in the series.

"These races are perfect for a horse like him who is learning his trade," said the trainer. "He's not a four-year-old for fancy juvenile hurdles this spring, but is a horse for the future and that's what this series is for."

Read more race reports:

Down Royal: Jack Kennedy stretches further clear in jockeys' championship with 79-1 four-timer

Leicester: £290,000 purchase Mt Fugi Park cut for Albert Bartlett after maintaining unbeaten record

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content