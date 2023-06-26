Warren Greatrex eager for more success after 'highly progressive' Line Of Descent strikes again

Warren Greatrex is eyeing bigger prizes for Line Of Descent after the progressive chaser returned to winning ways with a wide-margin success under Sean Bowen.

The five-year-old swept clear by 12 lengths to secure his third win from his last four starts in the 2m4½f handicap chase and Greatrex was thrilled to see the gelding beginning to deliver on his 135,000gns price tag from two years ago.

"We bought him for a few quid and for a time I was thinking, 'Oh no', but he's found his form and did it very well today," he said.

"He's just been the model of consistency since going over fences. He struggled a little bit when he was younger, he was probably on the weak side, but he's five now, is still highly progressive, and I think he's ready for a step up in grade. It's great for his owners Jim and Claire too – they own where I train and are big supporters, so it's brilliant to give them plenty of winners."

Although Greatrex is enjoying the summer success, he is already looking forward to the start of the jumps season after a strong last campaign capped off by the success of Bill Baxter in the Topham.

"We have just a handful in training at the moment but we've been busy buying horses and upgrading facilities at the yard before next season," he said. "I'm really looking forward to it, I think we've got a really strong team."

Mythic clash

The Galahad Kid's bid for a five-timer was denied by another Arthurian-named challenger after Young Merlin landed an eyecatching success on his first run over hurdles. The seven-year-old struck on his stable debut for Amy Murphy in the 2m novice hurdle following success on the Flat in France last year.

