'Very classy' Warm Heart and James Doyle edge out Free Wind and Frankie Dettori in thrilling finish

Warm Heart edged out Free Wind in a thrilling finish to the Group 1 Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old travelled well under James Doyle throughout and did enough to see off the late challenge of Frankie Dettori on Free Wind.

Warm Heart's stablemate and 100-30 favourite Savethelastdance made most of the running under Ryan Moore but could not match the turn of foot of the front two and finished third.

Warm Heart (far side) just gets the better of Free Wind in the photo-finish Credit: Racetech

Warm Heart was beaten five and a half lengths by Savethelastdance in the Irish Oaks last time, but a return to the same good to firm ground on which she landed the Group 2 Ribblesdale helped her reverse the form.

O’Brien, who was winning the £500,000 contest for the seventh time, said: “It just didn’t happen in the Irish Oaks. The ground was a little bit on the slow side. She was lovely today. She’s a very classy filly and you saw what she did in the Ribblesdale.”

On Doyle, who was riding his first winner for the Ballydoyle trainer, O’Brien added: “James always rode for us when he was available. Obviously he’s not available very much. He’s a world class rider and a lovely fella. He’s ridden some great races for us and a lot of very high class horses.”

Warm Heart was halved in price to 8-1 (from 16) for the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes by Betfair with the same firm also going 6-1 from (16) for the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf.

James Doyle with Warm Heart and groom Hazel Galloway after the Yorkshire Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker

O’Brien said: “Warm Heart handles this ground very well so it’s not a problem with her. She can do anything, she can go to France, she could end up in a Breeders’ Cup. I don’t think she’d be a St Leger filly.

“Obviously Savethelastdance handles an ease very well, she’s probably better with an ease. It depends what the lads want to do with her, whether they want to go straight to the Arc with her or the Leger. The Leger is only two weeks before the Arc so it’s a little bit close."

Read this next:

'Ooh crikey, she's got a bit to do here' - Relief Rally rockets home for Tom Marquand and William Haggas

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.