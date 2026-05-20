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Reportstoday
14:30 Warwick

Walking With The Wounded charity boosted as Rebel Tribesman lands Persian War target with comfortable success

Jamie Snowden with Rebel Tribesman
Jamie Snowden with Rebel TribesmanCredit: Old Gold Racing
Play8 ran
14:30 WarwickHurdle Turf, Maiden
Distance: 2m3fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Rebel Tribesman
    fav1/3
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Royal Rocket
    9/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Bathara
    15/2
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Rebel Tribesman enhanced his growing reputation with a comfortable success in the 2m3f maiden hurdle to provide a timely boost for Old Gold Racing’s charity syndicate in support of Walking With The Wounded.

The five-year-old was bought with the aim of raising £35,000 for the military charity and more than £20,000 has already been generated, with £10 from every share donated directly to the British charity, which supports veterans transitioning back into civilian life.

The Jamie Snowden-trained runner had raced over fences on his previous two starts, but returned to hurdles to pull four lengths clear and is now being aimed at the Grade 2 Persian War Novices’ Hurdle at Chepstow in October.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with him,” Snowden said. “He’s still quite green and immature when he hits the front, but he did the job really well. He jumped brilliantly apart from the last, and I was very pleased with how he responded once in front.

“There’s still a huge amount to come from him and I genuinely believe we can win another three races and head to the Persian War with a tremendous chance.”

Joy for Jack

Rangatira Jack romped to a 27-length success in the Logicor Cup Handicap Chase to give Linda Blackford her first winner in over a year.

The eight-year-old provided the trainer’s last winner when scoring at Exeter last April, and since then Blackford had saddled only 26 runners before Rangatira Jack returned to form to beat two rivals under Sean Houlihan.

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14:30 WarwickPlay
Hazelton Mountford Insurance Brokers Maiden Hurdle (GBB Race)8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Rebel Tribesman
    fav1/3
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Royal Rocket
    9/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Bathara
    15/2
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