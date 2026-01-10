'It's a sad day' - Kalif Du Berlais fatally injured in Silviniaco Conti Chase won by veteran Edwardstone

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Stalwart chaser Edwardstone ended nearly two years without a win by landing the Grade 2 Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton, but his success was overshadowed by a fatal injury to Kalif Du Berlais.

The 8-11 favourite, trained by Paul Nicholls and part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, unseated Harry Cobden at the ninth fence when in the lead and suffered a broken shoulder.

Kalif Du Berlais was a Grade 1 winner as a novice and had been described "in terms of potential, right up with the best two-mile chasers I have trained" earlier this season by Nicholls, who had added: "The sky’s the limit for him."

He had suffered a heavy defeat in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter in November and was bidding to get back on track here.

Nicholls said: "It's a sad day when you lose horses like that and it's quite hard on the whole team. It's a big kick in the teeth for everybody. You hate seeing that sort of thing happen. Sadly he'll never be able to show the potential we thought he had.

"Harry was extremely upset and he's not riding in the last. He's a big, bold horse who attacks his fences. He was enthusiastic today and travelling beautifully. These things happen, sadly, and you have to try to pick yourself up and move forward. The poor girl who looked after him, Sasha, is really upset, as you can imagine."

Edwardstone has been a fine servant for trainer Alan King, winning three Grade 1 races, notably the Arkle Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in 2022. This was 11th win of his career, ending a ten-race losing run.

Paying a warm tribute to the 12-year-old, jockey Tom Cannon said: "He's been the best horse I've ever ridden. He's won some big races for me and means a lot to me. My little boy watching at home has got Edwardstone colours that he rides his pony in – that's how much he means to all of us. There's plenty of people who ride their whole careers and don't have a horse like him to ride.

Edwardstone: stayed on best to win the Silviniaco Conti Chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"I've been sent coffee mugs and placemats with his name on it, and people recognise his colours. He really is a household name after his battles with Jonbon in the past. For everything he's done for my career he holds a special place with us.

"He won well. Obviously there's a tinge of sadness, and condolences to connections of Kalif Du Berlais, but it was a proper race after that. We got racing a long way out and he did it well. I'm delighted."

Asked whether this might be a good note on which to retire Edwardstone, Cannon said: "Whether or not we see him again, I'll leave it up to Kingy and the owners."

Read more:

No weather worries for Berkshire Winter Million and other meetings next weekend with Britain's cold snap set to ease off

Iberico Lord bounces back to his best with big win in £100,000 Lanzarote Hurdle

'He's as fast a juvenile as I've had since Allmankind' - Dan Skelton eyes Adonis and Aintree for exciting hurdler Precious Man

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm every evening as part of The Ultimate Daily. Head here now