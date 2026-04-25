Alan King bowled over by 'very special' Celebration Chase win for 12-year-old Edwardstone but Thistle Ask fatally injured

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Emotions were running high after the Grade 1 bet365 Celebration Chase, with heartfelt joy for winner Edwardstone but deep sorrow for second favourite Thistle Ask, who suffered a fatal injury when unseating his rider at the seventh fence.

Edwardstone turned back the clock at the age of 12 to win his fourth Grade 1, more than four years after the first at this track as a novice. Given a patient ride by Tom Cannon, he came through to lead after the last but was forced to fend off the renewed challenge of runner-up JPR One, leaving winning trainer Alan King on the verge of tears.

"I'm getting worse," said King, who has often been pushed to the brink of his emotions by Edwardstone. "That was very special and he's been in great form.

"It seems a strange thing to say but Plumpton last time didn't half sharpen him up. He's never been so quick in his life around there and he's been a different horse since.

"Tom asked if he needed to rev him at the start but I told him there was no need. That was done at Plumpton. He was a bit long at one down the far side but that's just him.

Edwardstone (right) jumps the last fence en route to winning the Celebration Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I said to Tom, 'if you're a couple of lengths off them at the Pond fence we've got a hell of a chance'. It was close in the end and it's a wonderful day, but I just feel for the horse [Thistle Ask] who's out there."

Victory sent Edwardstone sailing past £800,000 in prize-money earned during a career that began at Newbury in 2018. He has now won 12 of his 42 starts but King was not for entertaining retirement.

"We're not discussing that today," he added. "I said I wouldn't have retirement mentioned today. I should think he's been up our hill gallop at home several thousand times and he still attacks it every morning. That's why I want to keep going with him. He'll tell me when he's had enough.

"Days like this are why we do it. We haven't had a Grade 1 for a long time and this is up there with the best of them. The crowd has been absolutely superb but he's a special horse and I've got a special team.

"I suppose realistically you did think his Grade 1-winning days were over but with Jonbon coming out you can only beat what you're up against. It was a tragedy what happened down the back and I feel very sorry for the other team."

Thistle Ask was leading the field when he made a mistake at the seventh fence and unseated Harry Skelton. He was found to have fractured his shoulder when assessed on course by vets and could not be saved.

Champion trainer Dan Skelton said: "He's been amazing and we'll remember the things he's done rather than today, which was a very sad situation. He's just splayed his legs on landing over the water jump and that's been the result of it, which is awfully sad.

"He was out there flying along and loving what he does. It's the ups and downs of our sport and I'm just very sorry for everyone involved. He was a special little horse and I'm sorry people had to see it as well. We don't like it but have to face it front on. These are the athletes of our sport and sometimes it goes that way."

Edwardstone's victory gave Cannon his first success at the top level since the same combination won the Tingle Creek over Saturday's course and distance in December 2022 and the winning rider paid tribute to his partner's constitution.

"It's a bit surreal," he said. "The race worked out perfectly and when I gave him a squeeze at the Pond fence he finished off really nicely. It felt a long way from the back of the last but thank goodness he stayed in front.

"What a servant he's been and Alan King deserves a lot of credit. He still felt youthful today and just needs a proper end-to-end gallop at this trip."

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