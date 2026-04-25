'He always struck us as a Gold Cup type' - Scandinavia made 2-1 favourite for Royal Ascot feature after Vintage Crop win

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Scandinavia was cut to 2-1 favourite (from 3) for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot after making a successful return in the BAR 1 Betting Vintage Crop Stakes.

Last season’s St Leger winner was under the pump a long way from home in the 1m6f event, but the further they went up the straight, the more he got going and it was ultimately a comfortable victory by a length and a half for the 11-10 favourite.

It was Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore’s fifth consecutive win in the race, with three-time winner Kyprios using it as a springboard for both of his Ascot Gold Cup victories.

“He’s a big, relaxed horse and he’s very relentless,” said O'Brien. “The plan would be to go to Leopardstown for the Saval Beg and then on to the Gold Cup after that. He always struck us as a Gold Cup type.”

Scandinavia completed a Listed double for O'Brien and Moore following the victory of Charles Darwin in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Committed Stakes over 6f.

The No Nay Never colt suffered a setback after landing the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and was making his first appearance since that Group 2 win last June.

At the halfway stage he seemed briefly to be in trouble, but he responded well to Moore’s urgings to make all and win by a length and a quarter.

“It’s a long time since he ran and he should come on a ton from it,” O’Brien told Racing TV. “As he gets fitter, you’d imagine he’ll sharpen up. The plan is to go to Naas next and then go to the Commonwealth Cup.”

O'Brien's top form continues

Joseph O’Brien continued his sparkling form with a double, including victory in the feature race with a filly who looks like a Classic contender given the ease of her victory.

O’Brien hasn’t disguised his hopes for Thundering On , considering her as one of his best three-year-old fillies, and she rewarded his faith to shed her maiden tag at the fourth time of asking in the Group 3 Salsabil Stakes.

Joey Sheridan clearly didn’t lack trust in his mount either, as he needed to sit tight and wait for the gaps to appear when the race began in earnest. However, no signs of panic emanated from the saddle and, when the chink of light appeared, Thundering On powered through it impressively.

Thundering On powers clear in the Salsabil Stakes under Joey Sheridan Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

“She’s very classy,” Sheridan told Racing TV. “I was riding the best filly, so it probably looks a bit cannier than it was, but I wasn’t in any panic either. I knew I was going to need a bit of luck, but I rode to win, as Ruby Walsh would say.”

Paddy Power reacted by cutting Thundering On to 12-1 (from 33) for the Irish Oaks.

Obscenity made it two on the card for O’Brien and Sheridan when landing the 1m2f handicap and the trainer also had a double at Limerick.

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