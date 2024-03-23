Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch combine for treble in consecutive races as trainer's three runners all win

Venetia Williams sent three runners to the track and won with them all, a treble partnered by Charlie Deutsch that kicked off when evens favourite The Famous Five landed successive wins in the 2m½f handicap hurdle.

Half an hour later Montgomery toughed it out in contrasting fashion to register a hat-trick over fences in the 3m handicap chase. The 8-11 chance looked likely to be swamped by Ballycamus approaching the last but found more on the run-in to win decisively.

The Williams-Deutsch combo completed their hat-trick in similar fashion when Hunter Legend put outsider Tribesmans Glory in his place in the following 2m1½f handicap chase.

Bert proves a cert

The feature Class 2 handicap hurdle kicked off the card and Uncle Bert put on a show when scoring handsomely under conditional rider James Turner.

The 5-2 favourite kicked off a good afternoon for market leaders when backing up his previous win at Wetherby in style and was not for stopping when taking up the running two out.

Uncle Bert put 12 lengths between himself and outsider Willaston at the line to bag the £30,000 prize with something to spare.

Winning trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies's son and assistant Willy said: "That was a lovely pot to win. He's a very consistent horse and never seems to let us down. We're very pleased for owners James and Jean Potter, who support us a lot and also bred him, as well as standing his sire Pether's Moon."

