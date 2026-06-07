Vaureal gets compensation for Fairyhouse heartbreak with gutsy success for Ian Donoghue and Paddy O'Hanlon

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Vaureal fought like a lion to land the 2m4f handicap chase in a welcome change of luck.

Nailed right on the line by The Gradual Slope in the Ladies National at Fairyhouse over Easter, the hardy seven-year-old refused to take no for an answer in Punchestown's €25,000 contest and got back up to beat favourite Jalila Moriviere, who had headed him between the final two fences.

A return to front-running tactics did the trick for the Ian Donoghue-trained 9-1 shot, who was steered to success by Paddy O'Hanlon.

No stopping Sexton

Kevin Sexton is riding out of his skin right now and he celebrated his fourth winner in three days when Ma Jacks Hill landed the 2m4f novice chase.

A big drifter all the way out to 11-1 from a morning price of around 6-1, Ma Jacks Hill benefited from some sloppy leaps up the home straight by favourite Supersundae to score by three-quarters of a length from Jolie Jewel.

Road all the rage

There were only three runners in the 3m1f novice chase but it still produced an exciting finish as Raglan Road survived a scare at the last to beat Yoradreamer and get Henry de Bromhead and Mike O'Connor on the scoresheet at 13-8.

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