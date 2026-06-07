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Reportstoday
14:32 Punchestown

Vaureal gets compensation for Fairyhouse heartbreak with gutsy success for Ian Donoghue and Paddy O'Hanlon

Ian Donoghue:
Ian Donoghue: trainer of VaurealCredit: Patrick McCann
Play12 ran
14:32 PunchestownChase Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2m4fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    11Vaureal
    9/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Jalila Moriviere
    fav3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2He's Gorgeous
    7/1
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Vaureal fought like a lion to land the 2m4f handicap chase in a welcome change of luck.

Nailed right on the line by The Gradual Slope in the Ladies National at Fairyhouse over Easter, the hardy seven-year-old refused to take no for an answer in Punchestown's €25,000 contest and got back up to beat favourite Jalila Moriviere, who had headed him between the final two fences. 

A return to front-running tactics did the trick for the Ian Donoghue-trained 9-1 shot, who was steered to success by Paddy O'Hanlon. 

No stopping Sexton

Kevin Sexton is riding out of his skin right now and he celebrated his fourth winner in three days when Ma Jacks Hill landed the 2m4f novice chase. 

A big drifter all the way out to 11-1 from a morning price of around 6-1, Ma Jacks Hill benefited from some sloppy leaps up the home straight by favourite Supersundae to score by three-quarters of a length from Jolie Jewel. 

Road all the rage

There were only three runners in the 3m1f novice chase but it still produced an exciting finish as Raglan Road survived a scare at the last to beat Yoradreamer and get Henry de Bromhead and Mike O'Connor on the scoresheet at 13-8.

Read more:

'That's where I'll be having my biggest bets - and this horse is my strongest fancy of the week' 

Absurd and nonsensical - why the Benvenuto Cellini non-runner ruling is bad news for punters 

'He never had a chance to follow our plan' - Benvenuto Cellini part-owner says non-runner call was correct 

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Deputy Ireland editor

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14:32 PunchestownPlay
K-Mech Mechanical Handicap Chase12 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    11Vaureal
    9/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Jalila Moriviere
    fav3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2He's Gorgeous
    7/1
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