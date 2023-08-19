Vandeek reels in favourite Ramatuelle to give Hong Kong-bound Andrea Atzeni Group 1 glory in the Prix Morny

Vandeek provided Hong Kong-bound rider Andrea Atzeni with a top-level win when running down red-hot favourite Ramatuelle for a thrilling success in the Prix Morny at Deauville.

Winner of the Richmond Stakes on his previous start, the son of Havana Grey needed every inch of the six-furlong trip but got up on the line to nab the 5-4 favourite. Coventry Stakes hero River Tiber stayed on to finish third.

He provided Simon and Ed Crisford with their first win in the Morny and it was also a breakthrough top-level success for the pair since becoming joint-trainers.

Simon Crisford said: "He met some trouble in the race and when the filly kicked, it was going to be a serious test of his capabilities to see if he could run her down. The track's tiring but we knew he'd cope with it. He finished off really well.

"His temperament is very good – he's bombproof. He's very laid-back and we could back him up quickly. It helps he can find a fourth and fifth gear. I think he'll stay further as time goes on but he's a work in progress."

Ed Crisford added: "He did super well at Goodwood, but the field fell apart and we didn't know what we were beating. I was confident he was going to step up again. He's a big, scopey horse and he should be fun."

Vandeek was cut to 7-2 (from 11-2) for next month's Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power, while he was trimmed to 6-1 (from 12) for the Dewhurst Stakes in October.

He was also cut by both firms to 16-1 (from 33) for next year's 2,000 Guineas, while Coral were more impressed and introduced him at 14-1 for the Classic.

Read this next:

Mqse De Sevigne adds another Deauville Group 1 to deny Via Sistina in thrilling finish

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.