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Valirann Gold defies Betfair in-running high of 1000 to provide dramatic first success of season for four-horse trainer
- 1st4Valirann Gold15/2
- 2nd5Daring Plan100/30
- 3rd6Tom Desjyfav9/4
Valirann Gold belied the in-running Betfair Exchange high of 1000 when securing a last-gasp success in the 2m5f handicap chase.
Ned Fox’s mount looked booked for third at the second last and was matched at 1000 for £2.19, and despite keeping on approaching the final fence, victory appeared particularly unlikely.
The nine-year-old finished with a flourish, though, relishing Fontwell’s uphill finish to deny long-time leader Daring Plan, who hit a low of 1.02 in running, by a length and a quarter.
How it happened
Trainer Harriet Brown, who was celebrating her first winner of the season and has four horses in training at her Dorset base, said: “We’ve always felt he’s capable and he has a tendency to finish his races off well after the last, so his finishing kick didn’t surprise us and Ned gave him a great ride. It was one of the more comfortable races to watch for him!
“He’s a bit of a monkey at the races as he’s a lot better than his mark but he’s an absolute joy to train and a lovely horse to have. This season has been a bit of a struggle – we’ve had little things go wrong which have a big impact on a small yard but it makes a winner even more special.”
Off the mark
Jack Patrick O’Neill celebrated his first winner just three weeks on from joining Henrietta Knight aboard Motazzen in the 2m5f handicap hurdle for conditional and amateur riders.
Feature success
Superstylin made all to land the feature £40,000 2m3½f chase series final under Tom Cannon for Chris Gordon, whose conditional title-chasing son Freddie sustained a suspected shoulder injury in the fall of Jambon in the 2m1½f maiden hurdle.
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Last updated
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