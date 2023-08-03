'Utterly phenomenal' Highfield Princess 2-1 for the Nunthorpe after scintillating display in King George Stakes

Highfield Princess looked the class act in the field and duly showed it as she took off in the final furlong for a comfortable victory in the King George Qatar Stakes.

After finishing second in the Duke of York Stakes and the King's Stand and third in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes this campaign, the John Quinn-trained six-year-old shortened all the time before the off for this Group 2 and started the 4-9 favourite.

She made even those slim odds seem generous with a dominant display, taking a lead from the front-running Ponntos before quickening clear in effortless fashion under Jason Hart, with White Lavender three lengths adrift in second.

"I'm absolutely delighted," said Quinn. "She's had three hard races this year. She ran magnificently in two Group 1s at Royal Ascot. She's a six-year-old mare, so we decided to give her a break after Ascot and freshen her up a bit like we did last year and then bring her here. There's no gimmes in this game, Group 2s and all races are difficult to win, so we're thrilled."

Highfield Princess stretches clear of her rivals Credit: Edward Whitaker

Paddy Power cut Highfield Princess to 2-1 favourite (from 11-4) to secure back-to-back wins in the Coolmore-sponsored Nunthorpe at York on August 25.

On where we'll see her next, he added: "Her next run will be in the Nunthorpe. This will do her confidence the world of good to get her head in front, and then all being well we'd love to go back to the Curragh for the Flying Five. She's very easy on herself and doesn't mind travelling, so we'll rule nothing out. The main thing was getting through today."

Highfield Princess' rise through the ranks has been well documented. She is the apple of John Fairley's eye, and the owner and former Channel 4 Racing boss suggested his family would love a trip to Longchamp to maybe tackle the Prix de l'Abbaye.

Fairley, surrounded by his family, said: "The kids have been with us everywhere, they came to America, to France. They've been there and seen all of her triumphs.

"It's been an enormous family thing and she lives literally right outside our kitchen door. She's been utterly phenomenal and to see her come and walk right through them and go three lengths clear over five furlongs – you can't believe it, can you? Against that class of opposition, it's just fantastic. It's a huge thrill, and a great relief too.

"We all want to go to Paris for the Abbaye. I think that would be the objective. I think we've got enough French to go racing!"

Read more . . .

Ex-Channel 4 Racing boss on 'up and down fortune of owning and breeding horses'

Nostrum beaten as Epictetus and Frankie Dettori stun odds-on favourite in Thoroughbred Stakes

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

The Big Kick-Off 2023-24: get your 80-page edition in all good newsagents now – or order your copy here.