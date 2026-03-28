US raider Magnitude foils Forever Young in Dubai World Cup after Calandagan and Ombudsman strut their stuff

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This was a Dubai World Cup night where three of the planet's best horses looked destined to shine on a mega-rich raceday held in defiance of the turmoil in the Gulf and the week's torrential downpours. After the victories of Ombudsman and Calandagan it looked written in the stars for the big three – and then, all of a sudden, it wasn't.

Of the terrific trio, Ombudsman was out on his own in the Dubai Turf and Calandagan was smooth in the Sheema Classic.

It was all on for Forever Young, the Japanese superstar who has become arguably the world's best dirt horse thanks to his remarkable consistency on nights like this, to seal it in the big one.

Becoming the first horse to win the Breeders' Cup Classic, Saudi Cup and Dubai World Cup would have been a feat of magnitude. In the end, it was Magnitude who foiled the Japanese sensation's bid for history.



It was a night of great magnitude, held against an uncertain backdrop of conflict on Dubai's doorstep and with the racing world watching from around the globe. Yet the defiance of the Emirate ensured the 30th edition of the high-quality meeting went, thankfully, to plan.

The $12 million highlight proved a bridge too far again for Forever Young. Under an inspired Jose Ortiz, the Steve Asmussen-trained Magnitude pressed on down the back straight and, despite his lead diminishing in the dying stages, he was not for catching.

"This is a dream come true," Ortiz said. It was his first Dubai World Cup, as it was for owner Ron Winchell, who avenged the nightmare of Gun Runner's defeat nine years ago on the day before his 54th birthday.

"It's indescribable, especially after Gun Runner finishing second," he said. "We knew we were packed with a horse for a very big effort and it paid off. We had a tough job to beat one of the world's best racehorses and getting it done is unbelievable."

Calandagan has the honour of the world's best wherever he goes this year, remarkably just 12 months after defeat in the Sheema Classic was the third of four frustrating Group 1 runner-up finishes in a row.

He dished out revenge in that race this time and, despite a murmur of tension, victory for the 1-4 favourite was rarely in doubt.

Calandagan (green) wins the Sheema Classic Credit: Dubai Racing Club

"I'm relieved," his trainer Francis Graffard said. "The winter was long and he's world champion now, so he's got a big reputation. We really wanted to get the season going and he needed to run, then it was tactical. It was painful to watch, but he's a real champion.

"To run to his best all of the time and prove he's the best. He's a horse to be feared now, but he's a flagship for the sport."

It was a cheeky ride by Mickael Barzalona, who was also successful on Fairy Glen in the Dubai Gold Cup, but did Calandagan's owner Princess Zahra Aga Khan enjoy it?

"Not a bit of it – it was terrifying!" she said. "He's got an amazing stride and motor, and will to win. You could tell with his last two or three strides that he puts his entire soul into it. It's amazing to watch."



France, Britain, Japan and now Dubai have been ticked off in Calandagan's global tour. That will not stop this year, and a new adventure across the world could be tackled.

Graffard said: "The Australian people would love to see him also, and it could be possible he goes there, especially with the Cox Plate at Flemington this year as it's a big, galloping track. We don't want to be greedy, but I've told Princess Zahra I hope her passport is ready."

William Buick celebrates after Ombudsman's win in the Dubai Turf Credit: Dubai Racing Club

Ombudsman's passport will not be going back in the drawer either after his winning first start outside Europe in the Dubai Turf.

There were no complaints about his two-length victory, even after John Gosden admitted he was only "90 per cent fit". However, another clash with his Champion Stakes conqueror is not on the agenda.

Gosden said: "You're looking at the Prince of Wales's, the Eclipse, Juddmonte International, those are the obvious big summer races, but William [Buick] was hinting about whether we want to go further at the end of the year.

"I did talk about a Japan Cup last year, but a certain horse called Calandagan turned up – and we might stay away from him. I'm sure he'll go to stud at the end of the year, so let's be bold with him."

It was a bold decision to keep the Dubai World Cup show on the road for a special anniversary, but one that paid off spectacularly.

"Congratulations Dubai!" Ombudsman's rider William Buick said. "It's been a fantastic evening with some beautiful racing. It's been a pleasure to be part of."

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