'Until you try them on this specialist ground you don't know' - connections reflect on Diego Velazquez defeat

Diego Velazquez lost his unbeaten record when only sixth behind Ancient Wisdom in the Kameko Futurity Trophy , although connections were in forgiving mood over both his ability to handle extreme ground and the loss of any pace angle to the race after stablemate Battle Cry gave everyone a huge fright when going down in the stalls.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien was bidding to repeat a unique piece of British and Irish racing history from 2001, when his High Chaparral landed the Futurity after Hawk Wing had won the National Stakes at the Curragh and Rock Of Gibraltar followed up at Newmarket in the Dewhurst.

This year's crop of Ballydoyle juveniles had worked themselves into position to repeat that feat, but whereas Henry Longfellow and City Of Troy managed to cope with worsening underfoot conditions, Diego Velazquez failed to repeat last month's Group 2-winning effort at a fast-ground Leopardstown.

Once the luckless Battle Cry had been led away following a delay of over 15 minutes, William Buick was able to dictate a relatively sedate pace on Ancient Wisdom, and while James Doyle tracked him to halfway, Diego Velazquez was unable to pick up when the race began in earnest.

Doyle said: "Obviously the pacemaker came out, but to be fair to Diego he has a beautiful mind on him and walked round and didn't turn a hair down at the start, which was good, but it just meant the race was quite stop-start.

"We didn't go any fractions early and it was a bit of a burn-up from four out, which I don't think necessarily suited him."

Doyle added: "The ground is definitely quite heavy for him, he's a beautiful light-actioned horse who obviously appreciated a sound surface before. Until you try them on this specialist ground you don't know whether they'll go on it or not, but he came back fine."

