Underdog set for quick turnaround at Royal Ascot after debut success for Richard Spencer

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Richard Spencer hopes Underdog can replicate the feat of his sire and win at Royal Ascot just eight days after striking on his debut in the 5f novice.

Perfect Power went from a first success to winning the Norfolk Stakes in the space of just over a week in 2021 and Underdog will aim to do the same after his success under Saffie Osborne. The 10-1 shot won by a length and a quarter despite losing a shoe on his way to post.

"I thought he was one of our better ones throughout the winter," Spencer said. "All of ours are taking a step forwards from their first runs and we've not been overly hard with him at home, so for him to win was really pleasing.

"He'll go for the Norfolk, all being well, and I think he'll run a solid race at Royal Ascot. He's very nice and by a first-season sire in Perfect Power, who won the Norfolk eight days after winning his maiden. Hopefully, it'll be like father, like son."

Spencer was soon back in the winner's enclosure when seasoned sprinter and Group 1 runner-up Twilight Calls claimed his first win in more than four years in the first division of the 5f handicap.

"He deserved to get his head in front," Spencer added. "The old boy is thriving in his work and racing, so hopefully with a bit of confidence he can go forward and win again. He's had a nice winter in Dubai, even though nothing went to plan for him, and he's come back a fresh horse.

"The Stewards' Cup is on my radar again, so if he happened to get up in the ratings to get into the race then we will be taking that option up."

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