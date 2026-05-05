Two members of groundstaff narrowly avoid runners in dramatic incident in Hereford opener

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Two members of groundstaff narrowly avoided the four runners in a dramatic incident on the final circuit of the opening 3m1f handicap chase at Hereford.

The groundsmen were standing metres away from the landing side of the third-last fence and narrowly escaped a serious accident before exiting under the inside rail.

One of the groundsmen left their pitchfork on the course, with the runners edging away from the inside rail to avoid an incident.

A stewards' inquiry was held into why the two members of staff were on the course as the field jumped the fence, and a report has been forwarded to the head office of the BHA for further consideration.

How it happened

The groundsmen are on the track and oblivious to the runners heading their way Credit: Sky Sports Racing

The groundsmen realise the runners are approaching Credit: Sky Sports Racing

The groundsmen start to move sharply to the rail Credit: Sky Sports Racing

One groundsman was unsure over whether to pick up his pitchfork on the running line Credit: Sky Sports Racing

The two groundsmen made it to safety in time Credit: Sky Sports Racing

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