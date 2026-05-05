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Two members of groundstaff narrowly avoid runners in dramatic incident in Hereford opener
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- 2nd4Mahler Moon9/4
- 3rd6Edgewell6/1
Two members of groundstaff narrowly avoided the four runners in a dramatic incident on the final circuit of the opening 3m1f handicap chase at Hereford.
The groundsmen were standing metres away from the landing side of the third-last fence and narrowly escaped a serious accident before exiting under the inside rail.
One of the groundsmen left their pitchfork on the course, with the runners edging away from the inside rail to avoid an incident.
A stewards' inquiry was held into why the two members of staff were on the course as the field jumped the fence, and a report has been forwarded to the head office of the BHA for further consideration.
How it happened
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