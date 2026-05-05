Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:08 Gowran ParkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:08 Gowran ParkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
17:42 Hereford

Two members of groundstaff narrowly avoid runners in dramatic incident in Hereford opener

Groundsman on the track with runners heading their way
Groundsmen are on the track with runners heading their wayCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Play4 ran
17:42 HerefordChase Turf, Handicap
Distance: 3m 1fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Maximum Offers
    favEvens
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Mahler Moon
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Edgewell
    6/1
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Two members of groundstaff narrowly avoided the four runners in a dramatic incident on the final circuit of the opening 3m1f handicap chase at Hereford.

The groundsmen were standing metres away from the landing side of the third-last fence and narrowly escaped a serious accident before exiting under the inside rail.

One of the groundsmen left their pitchfork on the course, with the runners edging away from the inside rail to avoid an incident.

A stewards' inquiry was held into why the two members of staff were on the course as the field jumped the fence, and a report has been forwarded to the head office of the BHA for further consideration.

How it happened

Groundsman on the track with runners heading their way
The groundsmen are on the track and oblivious to the runners heading their wayCredit: Sky Sports Racing
The groundsman begin to run away
The groundsmen realise the runners are approachingCredit: Sky Sports Racing
The groundsmen started moving to the rail
The groundsmen start to move sharply to the railCredit: Sky Sports Racing
One groundsman looked to try to decide whether to pick up the pitchfork or not
One groundsman was unsure over whether to pick up his pitchfork on the running lineCredit: Sky Sports Racing
The two groundsmen made it to the rail in time
The two groundsmen made it to safety in timeCredit: Sky Sports Racing

Read more . . .

Jim Bolger puts €4 million yard on the market as he scales back training operation 

John Gosden declares 'reform has to occur' as Racecourse Association reacts to Ascot's departure 

How ChatGPT and AI chatbots help punters to bypass affordability checks and bet on the black market 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

17:42 HerefordPlay
CopyBet Supporting UK Racing Handicap Chase (ARC Summer Chase Series Qualifier) (GBB Race)4 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Maximum Offers
    favEvens
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Mahler Moon
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Edgewell
    6/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers