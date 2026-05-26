Two-horse trainer's first runner is backed from 150-1 into 20-1 - and wins with her son aboard

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Tanya Browne made the perfect start to her training career when her first runner was a winner at Dundalk on Tuesday evening.

It was a family affair for Browne, whose father Willie Browne is also a trainer, as her scorer Lamar Canyon was ridden by her son Adam Browne-Souza.

Lamar Canyon was as big as 150-1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet on Tuesday morning and attracted support, returning at odds of 20-1.

The son of Alkumait ran with promise on his third and final start for Willie Browne at Dundalk in November and took a step forward on his first start at three to win the 5f maiden by three-quarters of a length.

Browne, who is based in County Tipperary, said on Racing TV: “Willie liked him last year but he wasn’t showing it on the track. We’ve always believed he had ability.

“He’s been gelded over the winter and the drop back to five furlongs and a good gallop seemed to suit him. We’re thrilled.”

On taking out the licence, Browne said: “It’s great to have a winner and I’ve taken out the licence to support Adam. My mam is sick in hospital so I’m doing it for her as well – she’ll be thrilled with this.

“I have two horses in training and Adam will be riding them for me.”

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