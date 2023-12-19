Twenty Twenty wins the 12.20 at 20-1 - but has to survive scare at the final fence
- 1st3Twenty Twenty20/1
- 2nd8Ya Know Yaseff5/1
- 3rd2Head And Heart9/2
How much can you read into a number? There may have been a few punters celebrating after Twenty Twenty won the 12.20 at Wincanton at 20-1.
The bizarre coincidence occurred in the opening race at Wincanton when the Gary Moore-trained eight-year-old landed the 3m1f conditional jockeys’ handicap chase.
Ridden by Caoilin Quinn, Twenty Twenty sat prominent throughout and kicked on entering the home straight, but the partnership had to survive late drama.
Twenty Twenty held a useful advantage approaching the last, but he stumbled on the approach. However, he found his legs, jumped the final fence safely and was pushed out to the line to win by three and a quarter lengths from Ya Know Yaseff.
Apart from the unlikely connections between Twenty Twenty's name, the race time and his starting price, there was not a great deal to recommend the winner. He had failed to complete on his first three starts this season, falling at Kempton under Quinn before being pulled up by 10lb claimers Rob Hargreaves and Aidan Weaver at Fontwell and Warwick respectively.
Moore said: "Him and Caoilin have done well. He got a very good ride and has always been a horse who's had a bit of ability. Flat tracks suit him far better than what he's been going round before and he also came down in class, which proved the trick."
Cheltenham quote
Arclight was introduced at 20-1 for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival after her win in the Listed 2m4f mares' novice chase.
Read this next:
'He is being vastly underestimated' - why this horse can win the King George VI Chase at Kempton
Meet the part-time trainer and undertaker relishing taking on powerhouse yards in Boxing Day Grade 1
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 19 December 2023inReports
Last updated 17:16, 19 December 2023
- Fakenham: Sean Bowen in fine form as title charge continues with a double in Norfolk
- Catterick: Fergal O'Brien hails 'great man' Paddy Brennan as jockey notches landmark 1,500th British winner
- Musselburgh: Craig Nichol warms up for Christmas Grade 1 tilt with feature success
- Plumpton: 'We seem to do quite well rejuvenating them' - £30,000 buy Milan Bridge records first win for Sarah Humphrey
- Thurles: Birdie Or Bust claims Listed honours for De Bromhead after final-flight error from Fun Fun Fun
- Fakenham: Sean Bowen in fine form as title charge continues with a double in Norfolk
- Catterick: Fergal O'Brien hails 'great man' Paddy Brennan as jockey notches landmark 1,500th British winner
- Musselburgh: Craig Nichol warms up for Christmas Grade 1 tilt with feature success
- Plumpton: 'We seem to do quite well rejuvenating them' - £30,000 buy Milan Bridge records first win for Sarah Humphrey
- Thurles: Birdie Or Bust claims Listed honours for De Bromhead after final-flight error from Fun Fun Fun