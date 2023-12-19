Twenty Twenty wins the 12.20 at 20-1 - but has to survive scare at the final fence

How much can you read into a number? There may have been a few punters celebrating after Twenty Twenty won the 12.20 at Wincanton at 20-1.

The bizarre coincidence occurred in the opening race at Wincanton when the Gary Moore-trained eight-year-old landed the 3m1f conditional jockeys’ handicap chase.

Ridden by Caoilin Quinn, Twenty Twenty sat prominent throughout and kicked on entering the home straight, but the partnership had to survive late drama.

Twenty Twenty held a useful advantage approaching the last, but he stumbled on the approach. However, he found his legs, jumped the final fence safely and was pushed out to the line to win by three and a quarter lengths from Ya Know Yaseff.

Apart from the unlikely connections between Twenty Twenty's name, the race time and his starting price, there was not a great deal to recommend the winner. He had failed to complete on his first three starts this season, falling at Kempton under Quinn before being pulled up by 10lb claimers Rob Hargreaves and Aidan Weaver at Fontwell and Warwick respectively.

Moore said: "Him and Caoilin have done well. He got a very good ride and has always been a horse who's had a bit of ability. Flat tracks suit him far better than what he's been going round before and he also came down in class, which proved the trick."

Arclight was introduced at 20-1 for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival after her win in the Listed 2m4f mares' novice chase.

