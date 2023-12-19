Twenty Twenty wins the 12.20 at 20-1 - but has to survive late scare at the final fence
How much can you read into a number? There may have been a few punters celebrating after Twenty Twenty claimed the 12.20 at Wincanton at odds of 20-1.
The bizarre coincidence occurred in the opening contest at Wincanton when the Gary Moore-trained eight-year-old claimed the 3m1f conditional jockeys’ handicap chase.
Ridden by Caoilin Quinn, Twenty Twenty sat prominent throughout and kicked on entering the home straight, but the partnership had to survive some late drama.
Twenty Twenty held a useful advantage approaching the last, but he stumbled on the approach to the final fence. However, he found his legs, jumped the final fence safely and was pushed out to the line to win by three-and-a-quarter-lengths from Ya Know Yaseff.
Apart from the unlikely connections between Twenty Twenty's name, the race time and his starting price, there was not a great deal to recommend the winner. He had failed to complete on his first three starts this season, falling at Kempton under Quinn before being pulled up by 10lb claimers Rob Hargreaves and Aidan Weaver at Fontwell and Warwick respectively.
However, those efforts, in addition to his tenth last time at Lingfield under Weaver, had at least helped his mark fall to 95, 12lb below his winning mark in a three-runner affair at Kempton in April.
