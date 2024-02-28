Tune In A Box seals Punchestown festival bid after latest win

Tune In A Box set up a potential trip to Ireland when landing the 2m5½f handicap hurdle for Tom Lacey.

The contest was a 'win and you're in' race for the Full Circle Series Final at the Punchestown festival and Tune In A Box set up a tilt at that €60,000 prize when justifying 6-4 favouritism to register his third win in four starts.

"All being well he'll be off to Punchestown after that where this Full Circle Series is done on form figures rather than ratings," said Lacey.

Success on Tune In A Box completed a double for jockey Stan Sheppard, who had earlier helped Passing Kate score by five lengths in the opening 1m7f mares' handicap hurdle.

Available at 5-2 in the morning, the seven-year-old was backed into 7-4 favouritism before seeing off the attentions of initial market leader Ezmerellda.

130 up for Cobden

Harry Cobden recorded his 130th winner of the season when helping the Syd Hosie-trained Moytier get off the mark at the 13th attempt in the 2m4f handicap chase.

Hosie's other runner Lieutenant Rocco was third in the closing 2m4f hunter chase won by Espoir De Guye. A blunder at the final fence from Famous Clermont, a winner at Aintree's Grand National meeting last year, allowed the Natalie Parker-ridden Espoir De Guye to record his first victory since joining Sam Loxton.

