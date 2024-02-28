Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
16:05 Wincanton

Tune In A Box seals Punchestown festival bid after latest win

Tune In A Box (orange and purple silks) gets up in the closing stages at Wincanton
Tune In A Box (orange and purple silks) gets up in the closing stages at WincantonCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play7 ran
16:05 Wincanton2m 5½f Hurdle, Handicap
Distance: 2m 5½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Tune In A Box
    fav6/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Haas Boy
    100/30
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Defi Nonantais
    11/2

Tune In A Box set up a potential trip to Ireland when landing the 2m5½f handicap hurdle for Tom Lacey.

The contest was a 'win and you're in' race for the Full Circle Series Final at the Punchestown festival and Tune In A Box set up a tilt at that €60,000 prize when justifying 6-4 favouritism to register his third win in four starts.

"All being well he'll be off to Punchestown after that where this Full Circle Series is done on form figures rather than ratings," said Lacey.

Success on Tune In A Box completed a double for jockey Stan Sheppard, who had earlier helped Passing Kate score by five lengths in the opening 1m7f mares' handicap hurdle.

Available at 5-2 in the morning, the seven-year-old was backed into 7-4 favouritism before seeing off the attentions of initial market leader Ezmerellda.

130 up for Cobden

Harry Cobden recorded his 130th winner of the season when helping the Syd Hosie-trained Moytier get off the mark at the 13th attempt in the 2m4f handicap chase.

Hosie's other runner Lieutenant Rocco was third in the closing 2m4f hunter chase won by Espoir De Guye. A blunder at the final fence from Famous Clermont, a winner at Aintree's Grand National meeting last year, allowed the Natalie Parker-ridden Espoir De Guye to record his first victory since joining Sam Loxton.

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 28 February 2024inReports

Last updated 17:52, 28 February 2024

iconCopy
