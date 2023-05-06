Troubled Times heading for Galway after toughing it out for Curling and Enright

Trainer Sam Curling has plenty to look forward to over the coming months with talented mare Troubled Times after the well-bred daughter of Shirocco followed up her recent maiden hurdle success at Naas with a gutsy victory in the 2m3f rated novice hurdle.

Front-running Suttons Hill had the field stretched from the second-last, but the winner responded strongly from the final flight under Philip Enright to win going away by four and a half lengths.

Curling said: "She's a lovely mare and seems to be improving. I was happy to see the mark that she got and hopefully she can carry on improving. She's won on soft a few times, but that is about as soft as she'd want and I think she'll improve on better ground. She jumps super. She's taken time but she's a lovely mare to train and will definitely get further. We'll work towards Galway."

Enright doubled up 35 minutes later when handicap debutant Ceroc caused a 28-1 surprise in the 2m4f handicap hurdle to give Edward O'Grady a welcome winner.

The trainer said: "He's been disappointing but he seemed to get his mojo back. He lost his way a little bit but we always thought he was a nice horse and maybe he can go on now over the summer."



Tom so right

The Tom Mullins-trained Rightsotom could also be set for an interesting summer after readily justifying odds of 1-3 in the opening four-year-old maiden hurdle under the trainer's nephew Danny.

The son of Maxios had acquitted himself well when sixth in the Triumph Hurdle and when fourth most recently in the Grade 1 at Aintree, and did not spurn this much easier opportunity, jumping well to see off promising newcomer Spy by eight and a half lengths.

Mullins said: "He's a brilliant jumper for a horse having his fourth run over hurdles, the fourth run of his life. He's always been a nice horse but he's just been troubled with little niggly things. I suppose the last thing we wanted to do was make the running, but when nothing wanted to go on we decided we would.

"We might try to pick up a handicap hurdle with him, or he might go the Flat route. There are plenty of nice handicap hurdles over the summer, and the way he jumps we could target the big two-mile handicap hurdles next season."