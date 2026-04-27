Lingfield: Travel Agent keeps Adam Kirby's training career flying as Daniel Muscutt rides winner a day after completing the London Marathon

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Derby-winning jockey Adam Kirby continued the flying start to his training career with his fifth winner in his first year with a licence.

Kirby, who won the 2021 Derby on Adayar, trains at Vicarage Farm in Kirtling and is operating at a 43 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight, with three of his last seven runners winning. The latest of those was Travel Agent .

Owned by Dudley Morgan, the four-year-old was previously trained by Martin Dunne and has proved progressive for Kirby. Travel Agent shrugged off a 4lb rise for his latest success at Wolverhampton to win by three-quarters of a length under Charlie Bishop in the 6f handicap.

"I wouldn't say it's easy to train a winner, but it's nice to have one that's for sure," Kirby told Sky Sports Racing. "I still ride out every day and hopefully we can move on with things, and I'm chuffed to bits with how it's going.

"He's had to go out and graft for it, but Charlie gave him a great ride, and I'm pleased for Dudley. He's a good pal of mine, and it's good to train him a winner."

26.2 miles to seven furlongs



There was no rest for Daniel Muscutt, who was back in the saddle just a day after completing the London Marathon in three hours and three minutes.

The rider steered Caviar Cowboy to break his maiden at the fourth attempt in the 7f handicap for trainer James Fanshawe.

Read these next:

Sky Bet Sunday Series star Letsbefrank shines again with remarkable win to complete 398-1 Jim Goldie double

Group 1-winning jockey gets first turf winner of the year in a dramatic dead-heat

A Royal Ascot hopeful for the King and Queen? Royal runner 'has a bright future' after stylish win on her debut

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.