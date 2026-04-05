Trainer who found Faugheen hails 'my biggest day by a mile' as Fleur In The Park upsets big yards in WillowWarm Gold Cup

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The man who found Faugheen celebrated the first Grade 1 winner of his own training career when Fleur In The Park won a dramatic WillowWarm Gold Cup, justifying his trainer's unwavering faith and bullish pre-race comments.

Everything Andy Slattery touches is turning to gold right now and this was his sixth winner in just nine days. You can't say he didn't tell you beforehand, either.

In Sunday's Racing Post, Slattery, who trained Faugheen to win a Ballysteen point in 2012, said of Fleur In The Park: "He couldn't be any better than he is now. I'm not saying he'll win and he might be lacking a bit at Grade 1 level, but's in the form of his life; I'm expecting him to run a huge race."

Fleur In The Park did exactly that, making a mockery of the fact he was the 22-1 outsider of the field under a confident ride from Cian Quirke, who was also enjoying his first success at the highest level.

"This is my biggest day by a mile," beamed Slattery afterwards. "I had a Group 2 winner on the Flat, but this definitely trumps that.

"We’ve sold a lot of Grade 1 horses through the years. We bought this horse as a foal and he was second in a Grade 2 over hurdles, but we always thought he’d be a better chaser.

"He was unlucky to get beaten at Punchestown in a Grade 2 over fences earlier in the season and he got injured that day and was standing in a stable for a month. When he ran in Thurles he was only back on the go about six weeks and badly needed the run.

"We knew coming today that we had him as good as we could get him. I told the owners he wouldn't be out of the first three."

A jubilant Andy Slattery after the win Credit: Patrick McCann

How right he was. Quirke was cool as a cucumber, too, letting all the action unfold in front of him before pouncing between the final two fences.

Quirke, the 25-year-old from the small rural village of Clonoulty in County Tipperary, said: "I'm lost for words. It's very emotional. I can't believe it. It's a different feeling altogether when you cross the line in a Grade 1.

"We were talking about it in the yard yesterday, the lads were saying he was a huge price and I told them the horse doesn't know what price he is. His work has been incredible lately and the trip is key to him. The world is his oyster at the moment."

There was no shortage of drama up the home straight as first we lost Pure Steel three out, when travelling sweetly, then Predators Gold crashed out at the second-last when still travelling well, and he in turn brought down Western Fold.

All that opened the door for Fleur In The Park to run out an emphatic winner over Kappa Jy Pyke by two and three-quarter lengths.

It was the sweetest of Easter Sundays for Slattery.

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