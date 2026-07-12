Trainer lands 1,013-1 treble and praises 'wonderful' jockey in red-hot form

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

John Ryan saddled a 1,013-1 treble aided by in-form rider Daniel King for two of the wins.

The highlight was victory in the feature 2m1½f mares' handicap hurdle for Crystabel , who made virtually all under King at odds of 5-1, powering three and a half lengths clear of Albatala.

That secured a double for Ryan and King, who had earlier struck with Unknown Fortune , the springer of a 25-1 surprise in the 2m1f maiden hurdle. A late starter having made her debut in May at the age of eight, Unknown Fortune beat Rosenborg by a commanding two and three-quarter lengths.

Ryan told Racing TV: "She's a very nice mare. She was beaten a head in a three-year-old bumper in Britain. Dan did a lot of schooling on her.

"She had a heavy fall in a four-year-old hurdle and it took a while to get her right, but she appears a real nice mare. Dan's a wonderful rider and he's in our place a few days a week."

King is operating at a 40 per cent strike-rate over the last 14 days, courtesy of eight winners.

It got even better for Ryan as he notched his treble in the first division of the 2m4½f handicap hurdle when 5lb claimer Michael Kenneally guided 11-2 chance Andyourbirdcansing to a three-and-a-half-length victory.

McNiff double

Ryan was not the only trainer in flying form as local man Mark McNiff got in on the act.

Lilac Lady landed the second division of the 2m4½f handicap hurdle under 7lb claimer Alan King, after which Shane O'Callaghan partnered to beat fellow 12-1 chance Cornmarket by a head in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle.

Read more...

'It means a lot' - Thesecretadversary gives Fozzy Stack breakthrough Group 1 success in Prix Jean Prat

'It was absolutely unbelievable' - Paddy Magee reflects on astonishing day saddling a 3,984-1 four-timer

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.



