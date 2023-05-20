Trainer hails 'unbelievable' debut winner who hit 999-1 in-running before thundering home

Love Wars produced an extraordinary victory on her racecourse debut at Thirsk, overcoming a disastrous start and showing a blistering turn of foot to win despite trading at odds of 999-1 in-running on the Betfair Exchange.

The John Quinn-trained juvenile violently swerved left at the start and momentarily stopped to a standstill in a dramatic beginning to the 5f maiden fillies' stakes, but jockey Jason Hart was able to salvage her chance and nudge her along to a position in rear.

As the field entered the final two furlongs, Hart was hard at work in the saddle, making little ground, and she looked destined for a midfield position as Tallulabelle and Tokyo Drift peeled away from the pack.

Yet the gutsy daughter of Soldier's Call still had much more to offer. She begun to accelerate in the final half-furlong, powering away from the beaten runners and then past Tallulabelle to record an unlikely win. Tokyo Drift finished third, but was promoted to second following an inquiry from the stewards.

£1.59 was matched at the maximum odds on Love Wars on the Exchange, while a further 73p was placed at 989-1. She was sent off at 15-2 and bigger targets could await, according to her trainer.

Quinn said: "She went left at the start and did terribly well to run her race at all. To come from where she was and get in a position to run her race is just unbelievable – to win was just grand.

"She looks a nice type. We'll see how she is but we could look at the Hilary Needler Trophy for her."

Love Wars' incredible debut win - how it happened

Love Wars immediately heads left on breaking the stalls and almost comes to stop.

Jockey Jason Hart has managed to get her into a midfield position, but many of her rivals appear to be travelling better.

Love Wars appears to be making ground on the winners but with half a furlong left to travel.

The speedy filly continues to power to the line and pip Tallulabelle and Tokyo Drift on the line.

