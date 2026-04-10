Tragic end to Mildmay Novices' Chase as winner Gold Dancer is euthanised with broken back

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There was a tragic end to the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase as the winner Gold Dancer was euthanised after the race.

The seven-year-old raced prominently alongside the front-running Regent's Stroll and the two stretched clear of the remainder of the field in the home straight, with Gold Dancer taking up the running under Paul Townend at the second-last fence.

The Willie Mullins-trained runner cruised clear on the run to the last fence but made a shuddering error, losing his back legs at the obstacle. He went on to win by four and three-quarter lengths but was swiftly pulled up and dismounted after the line.

Eddie O'Leary, whose Gigginstown House Stud owned Gold Dancer, said: "He’s been put down. He broke his back. It’s terribly sad for the horse. What could Paul do? He felt fine, it was just when he pulled up that something was wrong. He jumped brilliantly and there was that one little mistake. It's a hollow victory."

The stewards held an inquiry and took no action, noting Townend's explanation.

Paul Townend and Willie Mullins following the conclusion to the Mildmay Novices' Chase Credit: Michael Steele (Getty Images)

The stewards' report read: "An inquiry was held into the riding of the winner, Gold Dancer, ridden by Paul Townend, from jumping the final fence up until rounding the bend towards the pull-up area after which the gelding was immediately assessed by veterinary surgeons and subsequently euthanised on welfare grounds.

"Townend and the director of equine regulation, safety, and welfare [James Given] were both interviewed and shown recordings of the incident. Townend explained that Gold Dancer had made a bad mistake at the last fence after which it had taken a stride or two for the gelding to gather himself before, in his opinion, running on in a straight line to the winning line where Gold Dancer felt sound.

"Townend added that it was only rounding the bend towards the pull-up area that the gelding’s action changed when Gold Dancer went from a canter to a trot after which he immediately dismounted from the gelding.

"After reviewing the footage, the director of equine, safety, and welfare explained that Gold Dancer's action was typical of a three-mile chaser in the final stages of a race and supported the evidence of Townend. After hearing all of their evidence, the stewards noted Townend’s explanation."

Gold Dancer (maroon and white silks) in the early stages of the Mildmay Novices' Chase Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

The result confirmed the form of the Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase, with Gold Dancer and Regent's Stroll finishing second and third to Meetmebythesea at the Cheltenham Festival.

Regent's Stroll was representing last year's winning team of Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden and he finished second at 5-1, while Salver, who shared 100-30 joint-favouritism with the winner, finished third.

There was drama earlier on in the race when Miami Magic fell at the cross fence and brought down Jordans Cross. Both horses emerged from the incident unscathed and walked back to the racecourse stables.

Wendigo was kicked at the start but was deemed sound to race by the veterinary team. He finished last of the six finishers.