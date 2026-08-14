Tottenham Hotspur's Andy Robertson earns €50,000 bonus as his colt with 'a bright future' scores for Henry de Bromhead

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Tottenham Hotspur defender Andy Robertson celebrated a first winner as a sole owner when Walk On Harry landed the 5f maiden at Cork and collected a €50,000 Goffs bonus.

The Scotland captain is no stranger to racing, having been involved in Mr McCann alongside former Liverpool teammates Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Adam Lallana.

He is among the owners of Hugo Palmer-trained Wait Geordie, who scored by one-and-a-half lengths under David Probert on his debut at Bath but is winless in five starts since.

However, Walk On Harry was the Champions League winner's first horse to run in Robertson's name outright and built on his previous course-and-distance third to get off the mark at the third attempt for Henry de Bromhead and Ronan Whelan.

Walk On Harry's win also marked success for Graeme Rodway, who tipped Walk On Harry at 11-2. Rodway has four more tips for Saturday's cards, which Racing Post+ subscribers can read here .

"We learned a lot about him the last day and we thought dropping back to five furlongs we could be good and positive on him, but he's actually a horse that wants to travel," Whelan told Racing TV.

"He's got a lovely pedigree and he's a lovely physical horse to go with it, so hopefully he's only going to keep on progressing. He's got a beautiful mind to go with it, so he could have a bright future."

Walk On Harry raced prominently on the far side behind favourite Southern Boulevard before making his challenge inside the final furlong and going on to score by one and a quarter lengths.

Walk On Harry (third right, white sleeves) winning the 5f maiden at Cork Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The son of Earthlight was bought for €32,000 at last year’s Goffs Orby Book 2 sale, making him eligible for the sales company's €50,000 bonus scheme. His success means just one bonus remains to be won in Ireland this year.

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