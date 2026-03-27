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Tony Carroll boosts hopes of second all-weather trainers' title with end-of-card double
- 1st2The Craftymaster6/1
- 2nd8Sullivan Bay16/1
- 3rd7Balgowan12/1
Tony Carroll boosted his hopes of a second all-weather title after landing the final two handicaps on the seven-race card.
Carroll took his all-weather tally for the season to 67 winners with the victories of Youarenotforgiven in the mile handicap and The Craftymaster in the 2m handicap.
Youarenotforgiven defied a 4lb penalty to record back-to-back wins under Billy Loughnane by a length and a half, while William Carson rode his rivals to sleep with a fine front-running effort on The Craftymaster, who scored by three-quarters of a length.
Carroll has a 13-winner lead over nearest pursuer James Owen, with the season ending on Friday.
He said: "We've had a great winter and we're looking to hit the line well for the season. Our numbers are good and everyone is doing a great job.
"The Craftymaster raced closer to the pace than he normally does and William gave him a good ride. Youarenotforgiven backed up his recent win well and Billy had him in a nice position the whole way."
Talented amateur
Henry Callan took his course record to 4-4 with a well-timed ride on Latin in the 1m2f amateur jockeys’ handicap.
The James Owen-trained five-year-old finished well to score by a neck, securing a fifth all-weather win since December.
Back with a bang
One More returned from a winter stint in Dubai for Richard Hannon to land the feature 7f handicap by a short head under Joe Leavy.
Double delight
Scott Dixon and Kieran O’Neill combined with two runners, and celebrated a 96-1 double courtesy of 5f handicap winner Mister Moet and 7f handicap scorer Mighty Vega.
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- Fontwell: Valirann Gold defies Betfair in-running high of 1000 to provide dramatic first success of season for four-horse trainer
- Southwell: 'It’s good to get the ball rolling again' - David Probert rides first winners since returning from Hong Kong stint
- Clonmel: Philip Byrnes survives a scare as well-backed Youlita takes beginners' chase
- Chepstow: 'She's why we went from point-to-pointing to a full licence' - Just A Glance flies the flag for new addition to training ranks
- Warwick: 'He's like a carthorse! - El Rojo Grande continues brilliant run with gutsy success