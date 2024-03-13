Tonic for Fergal O'Brien team after Highland Hunter death as Politacus initiates a double

Fergal O'Brien's partner Sally Randell paid tribute to the late Highland Hunter after Politacus kicked off a welcome double for the stable in the 2m4½f mares' handicap hurdle at the Cambridgeshire track.

The yard had a tough day on Tuesday when their talismanic grey died after being pulled up in the closing stages of the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Randell said: "Everyone loved Highland Hunter and he was part of Paddy Brennan's family. He didn't suffer and it's toughest on Sophie [Kelly] who looked after him as she had to go back to an empty box. He was an absolute cracker of a horse who was incredibly well looked after and we'll all miss him terribly."

Politacus, ridden by Liam Harrison, held off the challenge of favourite Majestic Jameela and Randell added: "The ground drying out a bit has made the difference, as has the fitting of a tongue tie."

Members of Fob Racing Partnership 8 made the loudest cheer of the day at the track after stablemate Shy Love completed the double under Connor Brace in the 2m4½f novice hurdle.

Randell added: "I've ridden him myself and he's an aeroplane. He just wants three miles and good ground."

Jones shakes them up

Ben Jones warmed up for his fancied ride on Shakem Up'Arry in the Plate at Cheltenham on Thursday when steering Galway Mahler to an all-the-way win in the 2m7½f handicap chase.

The 100-30 chance got into a great jumping rhythm and exposed his rivals' frailties on the second circiut. He had the race in safe-keeping on the home turn and went on to score by seven lengths for trainer Karen Jewell.

