Tom Marquand produces thrilling last-gasp surge on Maltese Cross to deny Amo Racing's Ancient Egypt in Grand Prix de Paris

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Derby runner-up Maltese Cross put himself into the argument among the best three-year-olds at a mile and a half when overcoming a luckless passge to drop his head on the line and deny Ancient Egypt in a desperately tight finish to the Cygames Grand Prix de Paris.

Owner George Waud admitted to having felt their chance had gone when Tom Marquand found himself held in a pocket by Alam, while Ancient Egypt and Varandir threatened to fight out the finish.

Marquand was in at least plan C by the time he pulled the son of Sea The Stars back inside and threaded the narrowest of passages to get up by a head, with less than a length covering the first four.

An overjoyed Waud admitted: "It was a bit nerve-racking but I could see Tom was looking for a way out. He found it and I thought it was a bit late but boy did he turn on the pace at the end.

"He made up two lengths in no time at all. What a boy!"

Paddy Power made Maltese Cross their new St Leger favourite, halving his odds to 3-1 (from 6) ahead of Derby winner Christmas Day at 7-2.

While this race has proved a springboard to Doncaster success for Kew Gardens and Hurricane Lane in recent years, Maltese Cross has already been second in a Derby and it would not be a given that William Haggas and his team elect to go up in trip, and the same firm cut the winner to 16-1 (from 25) for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Maltese Cross after winning the Group 1 Cygames Grand Prix de Paris Credit: Racing Post/Burton

"He’s a proper horse and he doesn’t lack gears at a mile and a half," said Marquand. "I thought he showed that well there, and that was the feeling he gave me at Lingfield in the trial. He’s been second in the Derby and now he’s a Group 1 winner, he has to go up against the older horses now.

"The Derby almost threw a question mark about whether we were right [that he likes fast ground]. But I think we were and he’s a beautiful horse."

Reliving the frantic finale, Marquand said: "I was a row further back than I envisaged I would be and it left me needing to get out of it. He was a little bit lazy getting up through the gears and it just meant I couldn't move the horse on the outside to where I needed him to be.

"I had to go through horses and it suited him great in the end. It just made it a little tighter than ideal."

How Maltese Cross got out of jail on Bastille Day

Tom Marquand tries to look for a way out on Maltese Cross as the field enters the home straight but space is at a premium Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Marquand again has the door shut while in a Varindir-Alam sandwich

Marquand spies a gap that doesn't appear to exist between David Egan on Ancient Egypt and Mickael Barzalona on Varandir Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Marquand instead makes a lunge for the inside and gets in the slipstream of Ancient Egypt Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Somehow Maltese Cross gets up on the line to deny Ancient Egypt Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Representing the Somerville Lodge team at Longchamp, Maureen Haggas was delighted with the attitude that Maltese Cross showed in getting the job done.

"He appears to be a serious horse and things really didn’t go his way today," said Haggas. "But he still found a way to win, which was great.

"He’s had a nice break since Epsom and appears to have improved a bit. You never really know what sort of a mark the Derby leaves. However they run, it’s a tough old race and in that ground, it was a really tough race but he’s a nice horse.

"We always felt he was going to get better with age and we’re really looking forward to him next year. Hopefully the best is yet to come."

George Waud and Maureen Haggas after Maltese Croos won the Cygames Grand Prix de Paris Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Johnston proud of 'overlooked' Ancient Egypt

Ancient Egypt fully justified the decision of Amo Racing and Charlie Johnston to supplement him for this off the back of a neck defeat to Causeway in the King Edward VII Stakes, form he emphatically reversed here.

Johnston said: "Above anything else, [I'm] completely proud of the horse. Once again [he was] completely underestimated and overlooked outsider of the field, to the point where Causeway was 9-4 and we were 20-1.

"I think that’s a lack of respect for this horse and how good he is. He nearly showed them all, just the last stride. A fantastic run and we’re very proud."

A £1.1 million guineas yearling by Frankel, Ancient Egypt is also among the favourites for the St Leger, though the Amo team appear in no rush to take the step up in trip.

"Kia [Joorabchian, Amo principal] is quite keen on the Champion at the back end of the year but my reservation would be the likely ground at that time of year," said Johnston.

"He’s clearly shown he’s a very good mile and a half, fast-ground horse, and ideally I’d like to keep to those conditions. I wouldn’t rule out him having a bit of a break and running in a Breeders’ Cup, he’s shown he’s got the speed for that kind of test."

'Very good' Behrayna adds to Aga Khan Studs' middle-distance riches

Behrayna maintained her unbeaten record in the Group 2 Cygames Prix de Malleret Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Behrayna showed a great attitude to run down Prix de Diane runner-up Pink Panthera, stretching her unbeaten record to four from four in a tactical running of the Group 2 Prix de Malleret .

"It was a trappy race where they went no pace and then went hard to finish," said Francis Graffard. "But Mickael [Barzalona] had confidence in this filly and I think she’s very good.

"I was a bit worried she would get lonely out in the middle of the track but she has a great attitude and she really wanted to run down the leader."

Coral cut Behrayna's odds for the Arc to 16-1 (from 25) and the daughter of Sea The Moon will get the chance to establish her credentials on trials day in September.

"She’s a good filly and you’ll see an even better version when she gets a race where they go a better gallop," said Graffard. "She’ll have a break now and will go for the Prix Vermeille, and then we’ll see."

Sons And Lovers strikes for Joseph O'Brien

Dylan Browne McMonagle with Sons And Lovers after winning the Group 2 Prix Maurice de Nieuil Credit: Racing Post/Burton

It takes a talented stayer to get the better of Double Major at Longchamp and Sons And Lovers showed himself to be just that when holding the multiple Group winner at bay in the Prix Maurice de Nieuil .

"He's an imp[roving horse and he's getting better with age," said Dylan Browne McMonagle. "He won well last year in Saudi and was a little bit disappointing in Dubai afterwards but he's freshened up since and done nothing but improve with each run.

"It was a good run in Ascot last time and if he brought that form here today you felt he'd be hard to beat."

The rider added: "I got a nice lead in front and I was able to build as I liked. He was tough the last two furlongs and he wasn't lying down without a fight."

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