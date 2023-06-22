Tom Marquand lands 'magical' double as Waipiro runs out impressive winner

Tom Marquand hailed day three of the royal meeting as "magical" after Waipiro sprinted clear to land the Hampton Court Stakes in impressive fashion to give him a dream double on the card.

Sixth in the Derby last time, the Ed Walker-trained three-year-old enjoyed a dream split when Oviedo dramatically drifted left a furlong and a half from the finish. Waipiro powered clear for a two-and-a-quarter-length win.

It capped a fine day for Marquand, who rode King Charles and the Queen Consort's first winner at the royal meeting on Desert Hero in the King George V Stakes.

"This is magical, it couldn't get any better," Marquand said. "In the Derby I got too far back and with how the race panned out he just didn't stay, but he is a good horse. It was a simple as that.

"Ed retained the faith in him and fair play to him. It's lovely to ride a winner at Royal Ascot for him. As a trainer he's been great to me and I can always go for a coffee and a chat with him. I'm delighted to repay that faith on such an important occasion."

Waipiro and Tom Marquand are well clear of their rivals as they land the Hampton Court Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

The 7-1 shot's two and a quarter-length win was a fifth at the royal meeting for Marquand and second for Lambourn-based Walker, five years after his breakthrough success with Agrotera in the 2018 Sandringham Stakes.

"It feels like a long time ago since we won here. We've had a few crossbar moments and it's great to hit the back of the net," he said. "He's a proper horse – it takes one to come back from the Derby and do that.

"He definitely didn't stay in the Derby at this point of his career, but I think he will stay a mile and a half in time as he strengthens, he's still quite an unfurnished horse. He's going to get better, which is exciting. This was the perfect race for him."

Walker immediately ruled out a quick return to the top-level in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown early next month, but is relishing stepping him back up in class for the rest of the season.

He added: "He's definitely not one for the Eclipse as he needs more time. I'll speak to connections and see what they want to do, but we have to aim big with him.

"He's a very talented horse who has done very little wrong in his career and was very impressive today."

Exoplanet stayed on take second, with Bold Act a further half-length back in third. Joint-favourites Torito and Drumroll finished fourth and seventh.

Read this next . . .

'It's so, so special' - King and Queen record first Royal Ascot winner with Desert Hero

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.