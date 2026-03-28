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Tom Hutsby off the mark as a professional for his boss Olly Murphy with Stratford success
- 1st4Junker d'Allier3/1
- 2nd3Hecouldbetheonefav9/4
- 3rd6Demoiselle Kap9/2
Successful point-to-point rider Tom Hutsby notched his first professional winner at the 19th attempt when Junker D'Allier ran out a convincing winner of the 2m2½f selling hurdle.
The rider's 10lb claim came in handy on the 3-1 shot as they ran down front-runner Demoiselle Kap approaching the last.
Hutsby is attached to winning trainer Olly Murphy and had gone close to breaking his duck as a pro when beaten just half a length at Huntingdon in November.
Murphy said: "Tom joined me in September and it's nice to give him his first winner as a professional. He rode plenty of point-to-point winners and his dad Fred was a jockey before setting up training pointers. It's very much a family steeped in National Hunt racing."
He added: "He's a nice lad and a good asset to the yard. Hopefully we can give him some more opportunities."
Class act
Watamu took advantage of a drop into calmer waters in the 2m½f mares' novice hurdle to justify odds of 1-6 under Harry Cobden.
Emma Lavelle's classy mare was backing up just a week after being pulled up in a Grade 2 limited handicap hurdle at Newbury.
After bossing the field for most of the trip, Watamu was challenged by Siorai at the last and did herself no favours with a mistake, but she found another gear on the run-in to win going away.
Lavelle doubled up when the previously frustrating Two To Tango scored at the 17th attempt under Charlie Todd in the 2m3½f handicap chase.
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