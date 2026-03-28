Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:15 Stratford

Tom Hutsby off the mark as a professional for his boss Olly Murphy with Stratford success

Tom and Fred Hutsby:
Tom Hutsby with his father Fred
Play6 ran
14:15 StratfordHurdle Turf, Selling
Distance: 2m 2½fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Junker d'Allier
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Hecouldbetheone
    fav9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Demoiselle Kap
    9/2
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Successful point-to-point rider Tom Hutsby notched his first professional winner at the 19th attempt when Junker D'Allier ran out a convincing winner of the 2m2½f selling hurdle.

The rider's 10lb claim came in handy on the 3-1 shot as they ran down front-runner Demoiselle Kap approaching the last.

Hutsby is attached to winning trainer Olly Murphy and had gone close to breaking his duck as a pro when beaten just half a length at Huntingdon in November.

Murphy said: "Tom joined me in September and it's nice to give him his first winner as a professional. He rode plenty of point-to-point winners and his dad Fred was a jockey before setting up training pointers. It's very much a family steeped in National Hunt racing."

He added: "He's a nice lad and a good asset to the yard. Hopefully we can give him some more opportunities."

Class act 

Watamu took advantage of a drop into calmer waters in the 2m½f mares' novice hurdle to justify odds of 1-6 under Harry Cobden.

Emma Lavelle's classy mare was backing up just a week after being pulled up in a Grade 2 limited handicap hurdle at Newbury.

After bossing the field for most of the trip, Watamu was challenged by Siorai at the last and did herself no favours with a mistake, but she found another gear on the run-in to win going away.

Lavelle doubled up when the previously frustrating Two To Tango scored at the 17th attempt under Charlie Todd in the 2m3½f handicap chase.  

Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ UltimateThe Edge is a daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate here, while existing subscribers will need to opt-in to receive The Edge here.

Newmarket correspondent

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

14:15 StratfordPlay
Luke And Michaela's 1st Wedding Anniversary Selling Hurdle6 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Junker d'Allier
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Hecouldbetheone
    fav9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Demoiselle Kap
    9/2
more inReports
more inReports