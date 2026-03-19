Tom Ellis announces retirement of stable star - but may have unearthed a new one

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Tom Ellis is hoping Desertmore News can develop into a bonafide Graded performer next season after making all for the second time in three starts.

Owned by James Dunsby, the six-year-old was impressive on his debut when winning a maiden hurdle by 13 lengths, but things proved a little too hot in the Grade 2 Dovecote Novices' Hurdle on his next outing.

Dropping down in class, Desertmore News made every yard under Jack Andrews to win the 2m1f novice hurdle, a qualifier for the Novices' Championship Hurdle Series, by half a length and will now be sent to the £100,000 final at Sandown on April 25.

Ellis said: “We probably pitched him in a bit too deep at Kempton, but I do hope he’s going to get to that level at some point. It might well be when he has fences in front of him, but the final of this series will be the aim for now.

"He’s a big, scopey type who likes nice ground and is very straightforward – it’s exciting.”

Ellis may have found a bright new talent, but he announced that stable star Latenightpass had been retired following his final run in the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 13-year-old has been a phenomenal performer for the trainer and his wife Gina Andrews, giving the team memorable days out at Aintree, including when finishing 12th in the 2024 Grand National.

He added: “I had a very funny feeling the next day [after the Cross Country Chase] when I saw him over the stable door and knew we wouldn't see him on a racecourse again, but he’s been a wonderful horse for my career and Gina's.

"The build-up to the Grand National was just phenomenal, and something we can take with us for a lifetime."

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