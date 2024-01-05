Tom Clover aiming for fast start to 2024 after scoring with both runners - including impressive Big Zou
- 1st2Big Zoufav5/2
- 2nd8Gesture4/1
- 3rd9Sovereign Knight9/2
Tom Clover got off the mark for the new year in fine style with a quickfire double, headlined by Big Zou's impressive victory in the opening division of the mile maiden.
Clover enjoyed a career-best year in terms of prize-money in 2023, as well as a first Royal Ascot victory with Rogue Millennium, and has a nice prospect for owners The Rogues Gallery in Big Zou. He scored at the third attempt by a length and a quarter under Robert Havlin.
He said: "Big Zou is a lovely horse and it was great to see him win over a mile as we hope he'll get a mile and a quarter. The Rogues are big supporters of mine and they have a nice horse for the spring."
The Newmarket-based trainer quickly followed up with Character Testing in the second division of the mile maiden, meaning three of his four runners in 2024 have finished in the first two.
"Character Testing has bumped into a few nice horses and it's great to get his nose in front. He'd been doing absolutely nothing wrong in defeat," Clover added.
"We wanted to get the ball rolling on the all-weather, so it's great to get on the board as quickly as we could. You're back to zero on the first of January and we want to kick on for hopefully another good year."
Cross nails rivals
Nolton Cross maintained his perfect record over course and distance with a narrow success in the 1m4f handicap.
The five-year-old was the first leg of a double for Jason Hart and Hugo Palmer, who landed the 1m3f handicap with It's Not Risky.
Red-hot rider
In-form jockey Finley Marsh took his strike-rate to 27 per cent in the last fortnight with Queen Of Zafeen's debut success for Richard Hughes in the 7f novice.
Published on 5 January 2024inReports
Last updated 18:00, 5 January 2024
