'Today was plan B' - Musical Mystery hits winning note on first run for Ed Dunlop as Harry Davies rides out claim on card

Musical Mystery wasted no time in getting off the mark on his delayed first start for in-form trainer Ed Dunlop with victory in the opening 7f handicap.

Having his 14th run, he travelled sweetly throughout the contest before the Tom Marquand charted an inside passage turning for home and battled on well to win by a half length.

Dunlop said: "I’m delighted to see him win. He was actually supposed to run at Brighton the day it was cancelled for the fog. Today was plan B but luckily it's come off.

“He has only recently come to us but we've been encouraged by his work. His owners Angus Kirkland and Geoffrey Bishop are so supportive and I'm really pleased for them."

It was Dunlop's 12th winner in the last fortnight, in which he is operating at a 34 per cent strike-rate, and a 48th winner of the year.

He added: "It's a testament to all my team at home and my owners. We had a winner yesterday [Monday] and the horses seem to be in great form. Long may it continue."

Milestone for Davies

Apprentice jockey Harry Davies rode out his claim when guiding Asense to victory in the concluding 1m5f classified stakes.

Davies picked up his landmark 95th career winner with the Gary Moore-trained four-year-old's success.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "It's been a hard couple of weeks. I've been thinking about it a little bit, but I've been getting a lot of support and I'm very thankful. I'm ready for the next challenge."

