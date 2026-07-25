'Today was a relief' – Andrew Balding delighted as Item bounces back from Derby flop to win York Stakes

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An already mouthwatering Juddmonte International could have another intriguing contender after Item bounced back from his Derby disappointment with a commanding success in the Sky Bet York Stakes.

The Andrew Balding-trained colt carried the Juddmonte colours to victory in a key trial for the Group 1 they sponsor over the same course and distance next month, on his first start against older horses.

After tracking the leader Pride Of Arras, Rob Hornby unleashed Item two furlongs from home and the 3-1 shot powered clear to score by two and three-quarter lengths.

Item had beaten subsequent Derby winner Christmas Day in the Dante at this track in May, but finished down the field behind that rival on soft ground at Epsom.

"He's shown plenty of resilience having come back from a hard race for a lightly raced three-year-old in the Derby on very soft ground," said Hornby. "He's returned to a course he's won at and on ground more to his liking. Although Epsom was tough, it might have made a man of him.

"This was only his fifth run and he's a hugely exciting colt. The ability is there and it's nice he's got the pace to travel over a mile and a quarter, yet the stamina to stay a mile and a half."

The victory preceded Kalpana's win in the King George at Ascot on a sensational day for connections, with Item cut to a best-priced 14-1 for the Juddmonte International.

The £1.5 million contest, which will be the richest race York has staged, is being billed as a clash between Ombudsman and Constitution River, but Item may have done enough to earn his place in the line-up. Juddmonte last completed the York Stakes-Juddmonte International double with Twice Over 15 years ago.

Speaking from Ascot, Balding said: "I only saw it on a little screen, but it looked good. I'm thrilled and it's nice to have him back on track. We need to discuss what's next, but today was a relief and it was a good performance. We'll see what our options are."

Hornby, whose last Group 1 success came in the Juddmonte colours aboard Westover in 2023, had ridden Item to victory on his second start at Bath and took over in the saddle with Colin Keane in action at Ascot.

"When you're associated with a powerful stable like Kingsclere, you've always got the opportunity to get legged up on some very nice horses and I've had plenty of luck in these colours before," he said. "It's massive for a jockey. It's a prestigious race with a lot of prize-money."

Rob Hornby takes in the plaudits after winning on Item Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Item, who was also shortened to 12-1 (from 20-1) for the Betfred St Leger, was chased home by last year's Dante winner Pride Of Arras, who stuck on well on only his second start of the season.

"I'm thrilled," said owner Vimy Aykroyd. "He doesn't want to make the running but we knew nobody else was going to, so we had to because he needs a mile and a half.

"It's something to build on for the rest of the season. I don't know where we'll go next, but we quite like the idea of some foreign travel."

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