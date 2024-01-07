Racing Post logo
'Today shows if you market it right you can increase revenues' - Plumpton's owner points way forward for Premier racing

Runners make their way down the straight in the 2m3f novice handicap chase at a packed Plumpton
Runners make their way down the straight in the 2m3½f novice handicap chase at a packed PlumptonCredit: Edward Whitaker

If the corporate behemoth that is Cheltenham is jump racing's spiritual home then the small rural courses like Plumpton are its heart, and it took a bit of love to make the Premier racing concept feel more than just a gimmick. Perhaps it should not be a surprise it came here in East Sussex. Plumpton is owned by Peter Savill, the former BHB chairman, who was a major driving force behind the Premier racing concept.

What we have seen to date is a fraction of what Savill envisioned. At his own track he took it upon himself to show what Premier racing could be. And one of the sport's strongest voices issued a rallying call to others to do better and get on board.

So far it is a project that has suffered from a stuttering start, with Cheltenham's meeting on January 1 acting as the softest of launches. It featured little more to mark it as Premier than the logo on the racecard, four advertising hoardings dotted around the course and minor prize-money increases for two undercard handicaps. It is hardly what Savill imagined when he pitched racing's equivalent of the Premier League.

Stuart Riley

Published on 7 January 2024

Last updated 20:34, 7 January 2024

