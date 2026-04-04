Outlaw Peter ends two-year drought with 'bloody marvellous' big prize for Paul Nicholls

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Outlaw Peter landed a valuable prize almost two years after his last success as cheekpieces did the trick for "masterful" Paul Nicholls.

In the Middle Distance Veterans' Handicap Chase Series Final worth more than £50,000 to the winner, the ten-year-old reversed form with Genois, who had beaten him by a length in a qualifier last month, by a four-and-a-quarter-length margin.

Winning jockey Harry Cobden told Racing TV: "It's a masterful bit of placing by the boss. These series are fantastic in giving the older horses a chance to run in competitive races and for big money too. To win the final is bloody marvellous."

Outlaw Peter shared the lead throughout with Fugitif before the latter unseated Tom Bellamy at the third-last fence, leaving Cobden clear in front.

He added: "I had Tom covered anyway but Outlaw Peter loves that ground, not too quick but genuine good, and the cheekpieces worked a treat. He turned up in fine fettle."

Outlaw Peter's winning owner celebrates with Harry Cobden Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Dance to victory

Anthony Honeyball matched his seasonal best of 48 winners when Dance And Glance breezed to a four-length success in the Two Mile Hurdle Final.

Ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies for the first time since his debut 13 starts ago, the six-year-old had finished fifth in the William Hill Hurdle last time but proved a class above this field.

Walden winner

The Stayers Hurdle Final went the way of the Tom Lacey-trained Walden , who followed up his win in the qualifier and maintained his strong record with a fourth win from his last five starts.

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