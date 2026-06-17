- More
'To get our first winner is unbelievable' - Royal Ascot firsts for James Owen and Harry Davies after Rogue Diplomat wins Royal Hunt Cup
- 1st28Rogue Diplomat28/1
- 2nd22Blue Rc28/1
- 3rd27Indalo9/1
- 4th8Ebt's Guard20/1
If you need a jockey to deliver Rogue Diplomat on the grandest stage, that jockey is Harry Davies.
Rogue Diplomat now has six career wins from 14 starts, with all six coming under Davies from nine rides on the colt. But this latest success will be by far the most memorable for both rider and trainer James Owen, with the Royal Hunt Cup marking their first win at Royal Ascot.
Owned by The Rogues Gallery, the 28-1 chance was drawn in the highest berth and was delivered to perfection by Davies.
The 28-runner field split into two groups down the straight mile, and Davies tucked in a few rivals behind Thunder Run, who led the stands' side group.
By halfway, the far-side group held the advantage, but the stands' side group began to make inroads with two furlongs to run. Racing on the rail, Rogue Diplomat then came flying through to score by a length from Blue RC, with Indalo third and best of the far-side contingent.
“It’s a little bit overwhelming,” said Davies. “It’s such a special meeting and I’m just so happy to get my first winner here, it’s a big thing.
“James has been a great supporter of mine in these big handicaps. I’ve been lucky to get on some progressive horses, and that’s what you need. This is all just a little bit much at the minute.”
Owen had gone close earlier in the week, saddling Wimbledon Hawkeye to finish second in the Wolferton Stakes, while Ranga Tang was third in the Queen’s Vase, but he got one in front with Rogue Diplomat.
The trainer said: “They’ve been running great all week, but to get our first winner is unbelievable, it’s amazing.
“I just thought it would never happen. It’s only my third year coming to this meeting. We came here the first year and felt like we fell out the back of the telly, but we’re doing better now.”
King Of Cloughan reigns
Joseph O’Brien and Billy Loughnane are already enjoying a fine Royal Ascot, and it got even better when they combined to win the new-look Windsor Castle with King Of Cloughan.
For the trainer it was his third winner of the meeting, and a second for Loughnane after Bow Echo on the opening day.
King Of Cloughan led home a monster tricast paying £97,907.90, with his first win coming at the third attempt when sent off at 25-1, beating 66-1 Moonrise and 125-1 Harlequin Sky.
Loughnane, who now has two winners from five rides for O’Brien, said: “I had a dream passage from the draw. A high gate, very advantageous on this straight course, and he relaxed and found a beautiful rhythm. My one instruction was not to use him too soon, and he picked up really well.
“Joseph is a genius. He’s having so many winners this week and he’s just prepping these horses so well. He made my job very easy today.”
Alobayyah fires
Since the Kensington Palace Stakes was first run in 2021, the past five winners have been double-figure prices, including a 40-1 shot.
Sent off 11-4 favourite, Alobayyah was asked to defy that trend - and duly justified her market support under Tom Marquand.
Trained by William Haggas, who was recording his first winner of this year’s meeting and his 18th overall, Alobayyah was making only her fifth start and secured her first win since her debut success.
Like those in the Hunt Cup, the winner came up the stands' side and had a clear run from two furlongs out, but was made to work for it by Miss Nightfall, prevailing by a neck.
Read more from Royal Ascot:
'Mind-blowing' Ombudsman leaves superstar rivals trailing in Prince of Wales's showdown to join the Gosden greats
'I thought we were beat' - Joseph O'Brien strikes again after Limestone prevails in photo-finish to Queen's Vase
Exciting filly Victorious powers to Queen Mary Stakes win as Aidan O'Brien nears landmark 100th Royal Ascot success
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- 'There's nobody here' - a £10,000 bet on Ombudsman stings the bookies but it's the empty betting ring that has them really worried
- Team tactics argument rages at Ascot - but brilliant Ombudsman leaves no room for debate
- From quiet confidence to hard questions - down but not out with the team behind Daryz
- 'He's in that kind of mould' - could Limestone be Joseph O'Brien's next Melbourne project?
- Queen's Vase: 'I thought we were beat' - Joseph O'Brien strikes again after Limestone prevails in photo-finish
- Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Coral
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Betfred Royal Ascot day two offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- 'There's nobody here' - a £10,000 bet on Ombudsman stings the bookies but it's the empty betting ring that has them really worried
- Team tactics argument rages at Ascot - but brilliant Ombudsman leaves no room for debate
- From quiet confidence to hard questions - down but not out with the team behind Daryz
- 'He's in that kind of mould' - could Limestone be Joseph O'Brien's next Melbourne project?
- Queen's Vase: 'I thought we were beat' - Joseph O'Brien strikes again after Limestone prevails in photo-finish
- Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Coral
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Betfred Royal Ascot day two offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday's racing