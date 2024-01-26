Tip off from ex-trainer William Jarvis behind first leg of double for Dylan Cunha

A tip-off from the now retired William Jarvis was behind the win of Cervetto in the opening 7f apprentice handicap, which provided the first leg of a double for Jarvis’s new tenant Dylan Cunha.

He is now back in his old box at Phantom House stables after Cunha bought him at the horses-in-training sales last October on Jarvis’s advice.

Cunha, who took over the Newmarket yard at around the same time, was given the nod to try to buy the horse by the retiring Jarvis, who always thought he had potential.

He was proved right when the well-backed 5-4 favourite made all under the experienced Luke Catton.

Dylan Cunha (left) with William Jarvis

South African Cunha has plans for the likeable chestnut who was making light work of a mark of 67 in his first handicap.

He said: “It was very nice of William to advise me to buy Cervetto and what was funny was he left the yard one day and went to the sales and the very next day he was back in the same box. I think we’ll put him by for the summer after when he could make up into a nice horse.”

Cunha landed his double when the busy Gogo Yubari came from off the pace to land the 5f handicap under Rhys Clutterbuck.

The 15-2 chance had been in action 24 hours earlier when third at Southwell, but you would not have known it by the way she finished off to deny Unavailable.

